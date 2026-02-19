SL vs ZIM: All-Round Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026, Storm Into Super 8 in Style

Zimbabwe stunned Sri Lanka after winning by 6 wickets in their final Group B match in Colombo on Thursday. With this win, the African side ended the Group stages with 7 points and topped the points table as well.

Chasing a tricky total of 179, the Zimbabwe batting unit kept the required-rate in control. Brian Bennett who has been in good touch hit another brilliant half-century. His opening partner and wicket-keeper batter Tadiwanashe Marumani chipped in with 34 off 26 while Ryan Burl struck 23 off 12.

Zimbabwe were 98/2 when Bennett was joined by Sikandar Raza and the two sides held the fort for the side. They stitched a partnership of 69 runs before Raza was caught by Dasun Shanaka off Dushan Hemantha for 45 off 26. Shanaka then took a brilliant catch to send Tashinga Musekiwa back in quick succession. Zimbabwe needed 8 runs in the final over when Tony Munyonga smashed a maximum on the very first ball and followed it with a single. Bennett hit the winning runs for the side. Zimbabwe had earlier surprised Australia and go into the Super 8 stage unbeaten.

Earlier, Zimbabwe bowlers pulled things back after Sri Lanka started off in a brilliant manner and put up 100/2 in 12.1 overs. But the Lankan Lions then lost wickets regularly and managed to put 178/7 in 20 overs. Pathum Nissanka top-scored with 62 off 41 while Pavan Rathnayake struck an unbeaten 44 off 25.

“When I walked out there, I thought the openers laid the foundation. And I think when Ryan Burl went out there as well, we tried to change the momentum. Unfortunately, he got out too. After the first eight balls, I said to myself, I’ve only got four or five runs, but I can see the ball, I’m middling the ball. So from then on, I backed myself that if I find a ball, I can middle it and hopefully it flies for the distance. And that’s all it was,” Raza said after the match.

