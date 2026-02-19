LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Kingfisher babar azam Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump bangladesh bengaluru AI innovation AI Summit 2026 delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Kingfisher babar azam Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump bangladesh bengaluru AI innovation AI Summit 2026 delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Kingfisher babar azam Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump bangladesh bengaluru AI innovation AI Summit 2026 delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Kingfisher babar azam Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump bangladesh bengaluru AI innovation AI Summit 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Kingfisher babar azam Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump bangladesh bengaluru AI innovation AI Summit 2026 delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Kingfisher babar azam Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump bangladesh bengaluru AI innovation AI Summit 2026 delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Kingfisher babar azam Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump bangladesh bengaluru AI innovation AI Summit 2026 delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Kingfisher babar azam Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump bangladesh bengaluru AI innovation AI Summit 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > SL vs ZIM: All-Round Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026, Storm Into Super 8 in Style

SL vs ZIM: All-Round Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026, Storm Into Super 8 in Style

T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe stayed unbeaten in Group B at the T20 World Cup 2026, topping a tough table featuring Sri Lanka and Australia. Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza and the bowlers starred in their emphatic six-wicket win over hosts Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Zimbabwe defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Zimbabwe defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 19, 2026 18:43:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SL vs ZIM: All-Round Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026, Storm Into Super 8 in Style

Zimbabwe stunned Sri Lanka after winning by 6 wickets in their final Group B match in Colombo on Thursday. With this win, the African side ended the Group stages with 7 points and topped the points table as well.

Chasing a tricky total of 179, the Zimbabwe batting unit kept the required-rate in control. Brian Bennett who has been in good touch hit another brilliant half-century. His opening partner and wicket-keeper batter Tadiwanashe Marumani chipped in with 34 off 26 while Ryan Burl struck 23 off 12. 

Zimbabwe were 98/2 when Bennett was joined by Sikandar Raza and the two sides held the fort for the side. They stitched a partnership of 69 runs before Raza was caught by Dasun Shanaka off Dushan Hemantha for 45 off 26. Shanaka then took a brilliant catch to send Tashinga Musekiwa back in quick succession. Zimbabwe needed 8 runs in the final over when Tony Munyonga smashed a maximum on the very first ball and followed it with a single. Bennett hit the winning runs for the side. Zimbabwe had earlier surprised Australia and go into the Super 8 stage unbeaten. 

You Might Be Interested In

Earlier, Zimbabwe bowlers pulled things back after Sri Lanka started off in a brilliant manner and put up 100/2 in 12.1 overs. But the Lankan Lions then lost wickets regularly and managed to put 178/7 in 20 overs. Pathum Nissanka top-scored with 62 off 41 while Pavan Rathnayake struck an unbeaten 44 off 25. 

“When I walked out there, I thought the openers laid the foundation. And I think when Ryan Burl went out there as well, we tried to change the momentum. Unfortunately, he got out too. After the first eight balls, I said to myself, I’ve only got four or five runs, but I can see the ball, I’m middling the ball. So from then on, I backed myself that if I find a ball, I can middle it and hopefully it flies for the distance. And that’s all it was,” Raza said after the match. 

Also Read: Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza Return To Restore IND-BAN Cricket Ties? Bangladesh Sports Minister Drops Huge Hint

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 6:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-8t20 world cup 2026zim vs slzimbabwe vs sri lanka

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: Shamar Joseph Creates History With Rare 4-Wicket, 4-Catch Feat

Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza Return To Restore IND-BAN Cricket Ties? Bangladesh Sports Minister Drops Huge Hint

T20 World Cup 2026: Ryan ten Doeschate Reveals India’s Biggest Weakness Ahead Of Super 8

Cricket Umpire Dies After a Bee Swarm Attack During Local Match in Unnao

T20 World Cup 2026: After Three Ducks, Mohammad Amir Tells Abhishek Sharma ‘Har Ball Lapete Mein Nahi Lete’, Labels Him a ‘Slogger’

LATEST NEWS

Row Over Dog Henry’s Custody: TMC MP Mahua Moitra Moves Delhi HC Against Ex-Partner, Notice Issued To Jai Anant Dehadrai

Odisha Civil Services Recruitment 2026: OPSC Invites Applications For 465 Vacancies, Steps To Apply Here

SL vs ZIM: All-Round Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026, Storm Into Super 8 in Style

Former Prince Andrew Arrest: King Charles III Reacts After Younger Brother Taken In Custody Amid Epstein Row, Says, ‘The Law Must Take Its Course’

Rajasthan Shocker: Man Gives Beer And Cigarette To Small Child For Reel, Internet Says, ‘This Is Disturbing And Unacceptable’ – Watch

Andrew Mountbatten’s Fall From Grace: Why UK King Charles’ Brother Was Stripped Of ‘Prince’ Title, What Was His Association With Jeffrey Epstein | Explained

Who Is Karan Gupta? Indian-Origin Man, 47, Gets Convicted In US For Multi-Million Dollar Salary Fraud After Hiring Unqualified Friend With A Fake Resume

MPMSU BSc Nursing 2nd Year Result 2026 Out: Direct Link And Steps To Download

Who is Sunny Rajput? YouTuber Leaves Internet Stunned After Revealing Both Wives Are Pregnant At The Same Time

T20 World Cup 2026: After Three Ducks, Mohammad Amir Tells Abhishek Sharma ‘Har Ball Lapete Mein Nahi Lete’, Labels Him a ‘Slogger’

SL vs ZIM: All-Round Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026, Storm Into Super 8 in Style

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SL vs ZIM: All-Round Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026, Storm Into Super 8 in Style

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SL vs ZIM: All-Round Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026, Storm Into Super 8 in Style
SL vs ZIM: All-Round Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026, Storm Into Super 8 in Style
SL vs ZIM: All-Round Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026, Storm Into Super 8 in Style
SL vs ZIM: All-Round Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026, Storm Into Super 8 in Style

QUICK LINKS