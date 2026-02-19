LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza Return To Restore IND-BAN Cricket Ties? Bangladesh Sports Minister Drops Huge Hint

Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza Return To Restore IND-BAN Cricket Ties? Bangladesh Sports Minister Drops Huge Hint

Bangladesh sports minister Aminul Haque aims to quickly resolve diplomatic issues with India and the BCCI after Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup absence, emphasising dialogue and stronger bilateral sporting relations.

Shakib Al Hasan Mashrafe Mortaza (Image Credits: X)
Shakib Al Hasan Mashrafe Mortaza (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 19, 2026 18:03:07 IST

Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza Return To Restore IND-BAN Cricket Ties? Bangladesh Sports Minister Drops Huge Hint

Aminul Haque, former Bangladesh national footballer and the country’s newly appointed sports minister, has signalled his intention to mend relations with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and India, according to ESPNcricinfo.

For over a year, Bangladesh cricket has continued without two of its most iconic leaders — Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza. However, a recent political change in Dhaka appears to have created a slim possibility for their much-anticipated return.

Newly appointed Sports State Minister Aminul Haque has indicated that the government may adopt a “flexible” approach regarding the multiple cases filed against the former Bangladesh captains. These legal issues have kept both players out of the country and sidelined from national duties since the political unrest of August 2024.

Shakib and Mashrafe had served as Members of Parliament under the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina, which was removed from power following widespread protests. In the turbulent aftermath, several cases — including serious criminal allegations — were registered against the two cricketers. As a result, they have remained abroad, with their cricketing futures hanging in the balance.

Addressing Bangladesh’s absence from the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Haque said he is keen to “resolve this issue quickly.” He revealed that he recently met with India’s Deputy High Commissioner, during which the T20 World Cup was among the topics discussed.

Describing the conversation as cordial, Haque stressed Bangladesh’s willingness to settle the matter through dialogue. He underlined the importance of maintaining strong and friendly ties with neighbouring countries, expressing hope that discussions would help clear misunderstandings and restore cooperation at the earliest. “After taking the oath today, I met with the deputy high commissioner of India at the Parliament building. I discussed the T20 World Cup with him. It was a cordial conversation. I told him that we want to resolve this issue quickly through discussions because we want to maintain friendly relations with all our neighbouring countries,” Animul said on Tuesday after Bangladesh’s new cabinet was sworn in following the general elections, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.





Aminul Haque said Bangladesh aims to build “sincere and cordial relationship” with India across all sectors, including sports. He added that diplomatic complications prevented the team from participating in the 2026 World Cup, suggesting that earlier discussions and the resolution of those issues might have made it possible for Bangladesh to participate in the marquee event.
“From sports to all other sectors, we want to build a sincere and cordial relationship [with India]. You know that because of diplomatic complications, we could not play in the World Cup. If those issues had been discussed and settled earlier, our team might have participated,” Aminul Haque said.

This development comes after Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the 2026 T20 World Cup, after their request to have all their matches played outside India could not be agreed upon by the International Crcket Council (ICC), which they put in place after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the squad following instructions from the BCCI amid concerns related to atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.
On February 9, the ICC confirmed that Bangladesh would not face any sanctions for declining to play their T20 World Cup matches in India. Additionally, the BCB was granted the right to host an ICC event before the 2031 men’s ODI World Cup, which Bangladesh is set to co-host alongside India.

Also read:  Harmanpreet Kaur Creates History, Surpasses New Zealand Legend to Become Most-Capped Player in Women’s International Cricket

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 6:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Tags: Aminul HaqueBCBhome-hero-pos-11iccmashrafe mortazaShakib Al hsant20 world cup

QUICK LINKS