Home > Sports > Harmanpreet Kaur Creates History, Surpasses New Zealand Legend to Become Most-Capped Player in Women's International Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur Creates History, Surpasses New Zealand Legend to Become Most-Capped Player in Women's International Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur becomes the most-capped player in women’s international cricket with her 356th appearance, surpassing Suzie Bates and marking a historic milestone in Indian women’s cricket history.

Harmanpreet Kaur (Image Credits: X)
Harmanpreet Kaur (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: February 19, 2026 17:38:34 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur Creates History, Surpasses New Zealand Legend to Become Most-Capped Player in Women’s International Cricket

India women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur created history on Thursday (February 19) by becoming the most-capped player in women’s international cricket. The 36-year-old middle-order batter from Moga, Punjab, achieved the milestone during India’s second T20I against Australia at Manuka Oval in Canberra, marking her 356th international appearance and surpassing New Zealand’s Suzie Bates, who has featured in 355 matches for her country.

Bates’ last international outing came during the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash against England in Visakhapatnam on October 26, 2025. Harmanpreet’s latest appearance ensured she moved ahead at the top of the all-time list, underlining her longevity and consistency at the highest level.

Since making her debut against Pakistan in Bowral on March 7, 2009, Harmanpreet has been a central figure in Indian women’s cricket. Over the years, she has played six Test matches, 161 One-Day Internationals, and 189 T20 Internationals. She already holds the record for the most T20I appearances in women’s cricket, further highlighting her sustained presence in the format.

Most matches in women’s cricket 

PLAYER COUNTRY TOTAL MATCHES TESTs ODIs T20Is
Harmanpreet Kaur India 356* 6 161 189*
Suzie Bates New Zealand 355 0 178 177
Ellyse Perry Australia 349* 14 165 170*
Mithali Raj India 333 12 232 89
Sophie Devine New Zealand 305 0 159 146
Heather Knight England 303 14 157 132
Danni Wyatt-Hodge England 302 4 120 178

Her contributions extend beyond just appearances. Harmanpreet has scored 200 runs in Tests, 4,409 runs in ODIs, and 3,784 runs in T20Is, taking her overall international run tally past 8,300. She has registered eight centuries and 38 half-centuries across formats. In addition, she has made useful contributions with the ball, claiming 75 wickets in international cricket, and has been reliable in the field with 139 catches.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s record for India

FORMAT MATCHES RUNS AVERAGE BEST SCORE 100/50s WICKETS BEST FIGURES CATCHES
Tests 6 200 25.00 69 0/1 12 5/44 0
ODIs 161 4409 37.05 171* 7/22 31 2/16 67
T20Is 189* 3784* 29.33 103 1/15 32 4/23 72
Total 356* 8393* 30+ 171* 8/38 75 5/44 139

Speaking about the milestone at the toss, Harmanpreet described it as a proud achievement and expressed her desire to continue contributing to the team. Head coach Amol Muzumdar also praised her accomplishment, calling it a special moment for Indian women’s cricket.

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 5:03 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: Ellyse Perryharmanpreet kaurHeather KnightMithali Rajsophie-devinesuzie-bates

Harmanpreet Kaur Creates History, Surpasses New Zealand Legend to Become Most-Capped Player in Women’s International Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur Creates History, Surpasses New Zealand Legend to Become Most-Capped Player in Women’s International Cricket

QUICK LINKS