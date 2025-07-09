LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > Sports > F1 News: Red Bull Sacks Christian Horner After 20 Years, Laurent Mekies Takes Over As CEO

F1 News: Red Bull Sacks Christian Horner After 20 Years, Laurent Mekies Takes Over As CEO

After 20 years at the helm, Christian Horner has been sacked as Red Bull Racing's team boss following a tough 2025 season. With performance slipping and Max Verstappen out of title contention, Red Bull has turned to Laurent Mekies and Alan Permane to lead the team into a new era.

Christian Horner
F1 News: Red Bull Sacks Christian Horner After 20 Years, Laurent Mekies Takes Over as CEO (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 16:27:00 IST

In a move that’s stunned the Formula 1 world, Red Bull Racing has parted ways with Christian Horner, ending a two-decade-long era that saw the team rise from newcomers to global champions.

Red Bull Ends Horner Era After Two-Decade Legacy

Christian Horner first took charge of Red Bull Racing way back in 2005, and since then, he pretty much became the heart and soul of the team. Over the years, he led them through an incredible journey — winning six Constructors’ Championships and eight Drivers’ titles. Thanks to him, Red Bull went from being the new guys on the track to one of the biggest names in Formula 1.

But this season in 2025 hasn’t exactly gone the way the team had hoped. Max Verstappen, who’s usually right in the middle of the title fight, has struggled, and the overall performance just hasn’t been the same. With results dipping, Red Bull felt it was time to take a different direction.

“We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” reads the statement shared by Red Bull CEO of Corporate Projects and Investments Oliver Mintzlaff. “With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1. Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”

Red Bull Shake-Up Continues: Mekies and Permane Take Charge

As part of the restructuring, Red Bull has promoted Laurent Mekies to the role of CEO, while Alan Permane will serve as the new team principal. Both arrive from the sister outfit, Racing Bulls, as Red Bull looks to reset and rebuild.

In a heartfelt message, Mekies reflected on his recent journey and praised Permane’s readiness to take over.

“The last year and a half has been an absolute privilege to lead the team with Peter. It has been an amazing adventure to contribute to the birth of Racing Bulls together with all our talented people. The spirit of the whole team is incredible, and I strongly believe that this is just the beginning.

Alan is the perfect man to take over now and continue our path. He knows the team inside out and has always been an important pillar of our early successes,” Mekies said.

Christian Horner’s F1 Legacy: From Youngest Boss to Championship Leader

When Horner took charge in 2005, he was the youngest team principal in Formula 1. Few expected what would come next. Just four years later, he led Red Bull to its first victory at the 2009 Chinese Grand Prix — a sign of what was to follow.

Over the years, Horner became synonymous with Red Bull Racing’s identity. From his tactical calls to his outspoken presence in the paddock, he helped shape the modern F1 narrative.

His exit now marks the end of a legendary chapter not just for Red Bull, but for the sport itself.

F1 Turmoil: Red Bull’s 2025 Season Sparks Drastic Decisions

This change comes at a time when Red Bull has already faced significant internal challenges. The exits of Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley, and Rob Marshall in recent months had already unsettled the team.

And the rumour mill hasn’t stopped spinning.

With whispers suggesting that Max Verstappen could jump ship to Mercedes in 2026, Horner’s departure has only intensified the uncertainty.

While the Red Bull garage searches for answers and direction, one thing is certain: the next few months could be critical in defining the team’s long-term future in Formula 1.

ALSO READ: Carlos Alcaraz Crushes Cameron Norrie, Sets Up Sizzling Semi-final Clash with Taylor Fritz

Tags: Christian HornerLaurent MekiesRed Bull

More News

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant In New Lawsuit Claims Rapper M**turbated And Forced Her For Oral Sex
15 Palestinians Killed As Israel Attacks Health Care Facility in Gaza
Is Ana de Armas Already Planning For Kids Amid Romance Rumours With Tom Cruise?
US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?