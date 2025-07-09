F1 News: Red Bull Sacks Christian Horner After 20 Years, Laurent Mekies Takes Over As CEO

In a move that’s stunned the Formula 1 world, Red Bull Racing has parted ways with Christian Horner, ending a two-decade-long era that saw the team rise from newcomers to global champions.

Red Bull Ends Horner Era After Two-Decade Legacy

Christian Horner first took charge of Red Bull Racing way back in 2005, and since then, he pretty much became the heart and soul of the team. Over the years, he led them through an incredible journey — winning six Constructors’ Championships and eight Drivers’ titles. Thanks to him, Red Bull went from being the new guys on the track to one of the biggest names in Formula 1.

But this season in 2025 hasn’t exactly gone the way the team had hoped. Max Verstappen, who’s usually right in the middle of the title fight, has struggled, and the overall performance just hasn’t been the same. With results dipping, Red Bull felt it was time to take a different direction.

“We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” reads the statement shared by Red Bull CEO of Corporate Projects and Investments Oliver Mintzlaff. “With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1. Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”

Red Bull Shake-Up Continues: Mekies and Permane Take Charge

As part of the restructuring, Red Bull has promoted Laurent Mekies to the role of CEO, while Alan Permane will serve as the new team principal. Both arrive from the sister outfit, Racing Bulls, as Red Bull looks to reset and rebuild.

In a heartfelt message, Mekies reflected on his recent journey and praised Permane’s readiness to take over.

“The last year and a half has been an absolute privilege to lead the team with Peter. It has been an amazing adventure to contribute to the birth of Racing Bulls together with all our talented people. The spirit of the whole team is incredible, and I strongly believe that this is just the beginning.

Alan is the perfect man to take over now and continue our path. He knows the team inside out and has always been an important pillar of our early successes,” Mekies said.

Christian Horner’s F1 Legacy: From Youngest Boss to Championship Leader

When Horner took charge in 2005, he was the youngest team principal in Formula 1. Few expected what would come next. Just four years later, he led Red Bull to its first victory at the 2009 Chinese Grand Prix — a sign of what was to follow.

Over the years, Horner became synonymous with Red Bull Racing’s identity. From his tactical calls to his outspoken presence in the paddock, he helped shape the modern F1 narrative.

His exit now marks the end of a legendary chapter not just for Red Bull, but for the sport itself.

F1 Turmoil: Red Bull’s 2025 Season Sparks Drastic Decisions

This change comes at a time when Red Bull has already faced significant internal challenges. The exits of Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley, and Rob Marshall in recent months had already unsettled the team.

And the rumour mill hasn’t stopped spinning.

With whispers suggesting that Max Verstappen could jump ship to Mercedes in 2026, Horner’s departure has only intensified the uncertainty.

While the Red Bull garage searches for answers and direction, one thing is certain: the next few months could be critical in defining the team’s long-term future in Formula 1.

ALSO READ: Carlos Alcaraz Crushes Cameron Norrie, Sets Up Sizzling Semi-final Clash with Taylor Fritz