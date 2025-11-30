LIVE TV
Home > Sports > F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying: Oscar Piastri Takes Stunning P1, Check Full List

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying: Oscar Piastri Takes Stunning P1, Check Full List

Oscar Piastri gets the pole position in Qatar Grand Prix Qualifying 2025, his teammate Lando Norris takes P2 and Max Verstappen takes P3.

(Image Credit: F1 via X)
(Image Credit: F1 via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 30, 2025 00:52:22 IST

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying: Oscar Piastri Takes Stunning P1, Check Full List

The Lusail weekend commenced with a thrilling Qualifying session that determined the main event’s order. In the qualifying, Oscar Piastri displayed his dominance by crossing the line in the first position followed by Lando Norris and then Max Verstappen. But there were plenty of big names who couldn’t make it past the test, some were eliminated early on like Lewis Hamilton, whose exit led to much discussion among the fans and experts. Since the grid position is crucial at Lusail because of the few overtaking chances, the results of the sprint created a lot of rumors about who might be in the front row for the main race on Sunday.

Oscar Piastri Takes Stunning P1 In F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying

Just as the main qualifying became the center of attention, the atmosphere around the circuit got more and more electric. The Lusail venue, which has recently gone through major upgrades, is now, among other things, expected to have more fans, thanks to the increased paddocks, expanded spectator capacity, and a better surface of the track, and to get more applause right from the weekend. The teams and the fans know that even the slightest mistakes will cost them dearly here, and today’s qualifying was to be a championship shifting one. All the factors like track limits, tyre wear, and circuit grip were going to play a part in the drivers’ decisions for Q1 and Q2, and they knew that well positioning on the grid could very much determine the winner of the race.

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying

The 2025 Qatar Grand Prix weekend is not only about sport but also about a stunning spectacle, in addition to the performance on the track. The fans surrounding the circuit are enjoying themselves a lot with the entire entertainment and cultural program, the cheerful and entertaining Fan Zone, music concerts, exhibitions of the local culture and heritage, and the interactive experiences that are always adding life and energy to the race venue. It is the combination of high speed excitement and party atmosphere that has turned Lusail into a F1 calendar destination with its complete and memorable offering.

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 12:52 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying: Oscar Piastri Takes Stunning P1, Check Full List

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying: Oscar Piastri Takes Stunning P1, Check Full List

