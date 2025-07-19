F1 Star Driver Lando Norris Spotted With Mystery Girlfriend Enjoying His Summer Break

Margarida Corceiro and Lando Norris have not publicly stated that they are together, but it honestly seems pointless at this point, particularly in light of Monaco, where she was not only present but also sat next to Norris’ family and celebrated his pole position as if he were a regular weekend visitor rather than someone who has been a part of the journey. She has previously been spotted with him at the Monte Carlo Masters in April, as keen-eyed fans will recall. Prior to that, in Miami, Corceiro maintained a low-key presence while still managing to show support online with a kind remark and a few subtly placed likes on his posts about his Grand Prix victory. This most recent public appearance seems to validate months of rumours that began when the couple was spotted together in Monaco in April 2024.

🚨Magui Corceiro at Monaco’s quali in Mclaren garage. Skysport Italy about: «Lando Norris girlfriend is also watching the quali»

Skysport Germany showed the girl with Norris’ parents. May we talk so about a new couple?

Let us know in the comments 👇🏻#landonorris #McLaren #f1 pic.twitter.com/3T0PufYbRX — vendrose (@vendrose_) May 24, 2025

Another soft launching on Instagram

Yesterday, Lando Norris and the Portuguese model were at the beach. In addition, the Briton recorded her spouse surfing, and the current Formula One driver offered commentary on her attempt at the sport.

While recording the model, Norris was encouraging Corceiro via an Instagram story, but it did not work out. He said over the footage, “Vamos Magui! Crash, oh no! Crash! Do it twice!”

In 2023, the duo had their live debut, and Corceiro also supported Norris in Monaco. They are not, however, publicly dating.

On Thursday, the model shared pictures of herself as well. But Norris isn’t one of them.

Next weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, the Formula One season resumes. Oscar Piastri, his teammate, is presently ahead of Norris by just eight points in the standings.

Who is Magui?

According to a People report, Margarida Corceiro, also known as Magui Corceiro, is more than just “Lando’s rumoured girlfriend.” She is a well-known model and actress in Portugal who has worked with major fashion and beauty brands like Armani Beauty and Missus Swimsuits. She has also put together a strong resume in Portuguese television since 2019, including a few well-known soap operas.

She made news last year when she broke up with football player Joao Felix. Although she didn’t comment right away, she later addressed the split on Instagram in June, describing it as a period of learning and growth and emphasising that even though they were no longer a couple, they still respected each other.

