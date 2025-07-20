LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS
Live TV
TRENDING |
best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS
Home > Sports > F1 x Fashion: Lewis Hamilton Joins Dior Elite

F1 x Fashion: Lewis Hamilton Joins Dior Elite

This most recent endeavour demonstrates that Hamilton is completely engrossed in what fans are now referring to as his "designer era," and it goes beyond a one-time fashion fad. And the reason is easy to understand. He is reinventing the concept of a multifaceted modern athlete by juggling a 24-race Formula One season with time for artistic endeavours.

Hamilton was honoured to co-chair the 2025 Met Gala, where he was a prominent figure on the red carpet for the event's Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme.
Hamilton was honoured to co-chair the 2025 Met Gala, where he was a prominent figure on the red carpet for the event's Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 15:28:28 IST

One of this season’s most powerful capsules is the new Dior x Lewis Hamilton collection, which sits at the intersection of French haute couture and the sports world. Afrofuturistic, textile-technological, and identity-reflective expressive fashion is the result of this creative exchange between Dior Homme’s artistic director Kim Jones and seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

This collaboration explores Afrofuturism, an artistic and political movement that combines science fiction, black cultures, and the rewriting of historical narratives. It was inspired by Lewis Hamilton’s recent travels in Africa. Every item in the collection turns into a narrative vector that alternates between projection and legacy.

The British star is renowned for his distinctive sense of style and frequently shows up at Grand Prix weekends wearing provocative attire. He posted pictures to Instagram, showing off the clothes he helped create as well as some behind-the-scenes photos.

Hamilton expressed gratitude to the designers and artists that collaborated with him on the lifestyle capsule and mentioned that he was bringing some important lessons from the experience back with him. He wrote: “I’ve released my second lifestyle capsule with @dior. I want to express my sincere gratitude to the amazing team I had the pleasure of working with; your enthusiasm, ingenuity, and commitment made this journey one to remember.”

About the collection

This collection serves as a testing ground for textile innovation and expertise.  The carefully chosen materials alternate between technological textiles, alternative leathers, and recycled canvas. The wardrobe strikes a delicate balance between the meticulousness of the Dior ateliers and the demands of motorsport by fusing street style with luxury tailoring.

Icons of the capsule, the B44 trainers have futuristic volumes, metallic accents and elegant laces modelled by climbing ropes. The same dynamic applies to bags and accessories: daring designs, cutting-edge materials, and an eye towards longevity.

A strong political message

This capsule’s dedication entices just as much as its striking appearance.  Lewis Hamilton suggests a political interpretation of clothing at its core, one that celebrates Afro-descendant cultures in all their richness, serves as a vehicle for affirmation, and represents several identities.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Moves Ahead: Record-Breaking Brace Leaves Cristiano Ronaldo Behind

Tags: CollabDior elitef1 latest newsferrarilewis hamilton

More News

UP Bans Weapons And Loud Bikes On Kanwar Yatra Routes Amid Violence Reports
Who Is Harry Jowsey? 49-Year-Old Sia Sparks Romance Rumours with Netflix Star, 28, Post Cosy Dinner Date
Mass Suicide In Ahmedabad: Family Of Five, Including Three Children, Found Dead In Gujarat’s Bagodara
Islam Dulatov Dazzles in UFC Debut with First-Round Knockout of Adam Fugitt
“He Is Not Here, Right?”: Siddaramaiah Skips Naming Shivakumar Amid Ongoing Karnataka CM Post Controversy
Shahid Kapoor Going Shirtless On His Mediterranean Vacation Leaves The Internet Asking For More, Fans Can’t Believe He Is 44
Hugo Ekitike’s Transfer To Liverpool: Contract Terms Revealed
Blockbuster First Half of 2025: From The Royals To Rana Naidu 2, Do Not Miss These Top Shows On Netflix
IBPS PO & SO Recruitment 2025: Last Chance to Apply, Deadline July 21
Ramayana In Pakistan: Ashmal Lalwany Is Ram, Raana Kazmi Is Sita, And Karachi Is The Stage — Believe It Or Not!
F1 x Fashion: Lewis Hamilton Joins Dior Elite

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

F1 x Fashion: Lewis Hamilton Joins Dior Elite

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

F1 x Fashion: Lewis Hamilton Joins Dior Elite
F1 x Fashion: Lewis Hamilton Joins Dior Elite
F1 x Fashion: Lewis Hamilton Joins Dior Elite
F1 x Fashion: Lewis Hamilton Joins Dior Elite

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?