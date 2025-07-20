LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lionel Messi Moves Ahead: Record-Breaking Brace Leaves Cristiano Ronaldo Behind

Lionel Messi has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for most non-penalty goals, reaching 764 after a brace for Inter Miami. He achieved the feat in 167 fewer games, reigniting the GOAT debate. Messi now has 18 MLS goals this season and remains a top contender for the Golden Boot.

Lionel Messi has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for most non-penalty goals (Image credit - X)
Lionel Messi has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for most non-penalty goals (Image credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 15:02:51 IST

Lionel Messi may no longer share a league with Cristiano Ronaldo, but the legendary rivalry between the two continues to thrive in the record books. On Saturday (July 19), the 38-year-old Argentine surpassed Ronaldo’s long-standing record for most non-penalty goals in football history. Scoring twice in Inter Miami’s dominant 5-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls, Messi brought his career non-penalty goal tally to 764, edging past Ronaldo’s 763, and doing so in 167 fewer games.

Messi’s MLS Brilliance Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

Lionel Messi’s brace against New York marked his sixth in the last seven MLS games, bringing his 2025 season total to 18 goals, tying him with Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge in the MLS Golden Boot race. Since joining Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, Messi has tallied 58 goals and 26 assists in just 68 appearances. Notably, only two of those goals have come from penalties, in stark contrast to Ronaldo’s 25 penalty goals in his 93-strike tally for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

A Scoring Streak for the Ages

Lionel Messi’s current form has been historic. He became the first player in Major League Soccer (MLS) history to score multiple goals in five consecutive regular-season matches. His brace streak began in a 4-2 win over Montreal and continued with key performances against Columbus, Nashville, New England, and Montreal again. His recent double against the Red Bulls helped Inter Miami bounce back from a tough 3-0 loss to Cincinnati, reaffirming his status as the league’s most dominant player.

Respect Between Rivals

Despite their long-standing on-field rivalry, Messi recently emphasized mutual admiration between the two superstars. “We’re not friends because we don’t spend time together,” he said, “but we’ve always treated each other with respect.” The race for statistical supremacy may continue, but the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) debate remains as fierce and respectful, as ever.

Also Read: Marcus Smart Heads West: Veteran Guard Joins Lakers in Championship Hunt

Tags: cristiano ronaldolionel messimls

