Fauja Singh Death: NRI Arrested For Hit-And-Run That Killed 114-Year-Old Runner

In a heartbreaking twist, legendary centenarian runner Fauja Singh, popularly known globally as the “Turbaned Tornado”, was fatally injured in a hit-and-run crash near his hometown village of Bias in Punjab’s Jalandhar district on Monday. He was 114 years old.

Punjab Police have arrested Amritpal Singh Dhillon, a 30-year-old Non-Resident Indian (NRI), for his alleged involvement in the deadly accident. Dhillon, who hails from Dasupur village near Kartarpur, was arrested within 30 hours of the accident and is being questioned at Bhogpur police station. He will be produced in court today.

Fauja Singh death: Fortuner SUV Traced to NRI from Canada

The police moved fast after the mishap, listing the suspected vehicles. On Tuesday night, the authorities identified a Toyota Fortuner SUV whose owner’s name was in Kapurthala resident Varinder Singh. Under interrogation, Varinder told police that he had sold the car two years back to Amritpal Singh Dhillon, who had come back from Canada recently.

Later, police have tracked down Dhillon at his village. During the initial stage of questioning, he confessed to his involvement in the accident. He told the investigators that he was returning from Mukerian after selling his phone when the vehicle struck an elderly man near Bias Pind. Dhillon also claimed he did not realize the victim was Fauja Singh and only learnt about it through news reports after.

Police added Dhillon took a detour along inner villages instead of taking the major city streets to arrive at Kartarpur following the accident. His mother and 3 sisters are currently living in Canada with him.

Fauja Singh death: A life of determination

Fauja, who was known for overcoming age with his determined marathon performances, was an icon of strength.

Writer Khushwant Singh later confirmed Fauja’s death and wrote that: “My Turbaned Tornado is no more. It is with great sadness that I share the passing of my most revered S. Fauja Singh. He was struck by an unidentified vehicle around 3:30 PM today in his village, Bias, while crossing the road. Rest in peace, my dear Fauja”.