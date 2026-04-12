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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026: Be Fit, Earn Your Place In Brazil Team! Neymar Given Final Ultimatum By Carlo Ancelotti

FIFA World Cup 2026: Be Fit, Earn Your Place In Brazil Team! Neymar Given Final Ultimatum By Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil boss sets a strict fitness test for Neymar ahead of the 2026 World Cup, as the star faces a race against time to prove his form and secure a place in the squad.

Neymar Given Final Ultimatum By Carlo Ancelotti. Photo X
Neymar Given Final Ultimatum By Carlo Ancelotti. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 12, 2026 18:44:29 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Be Fit, Earn Your Place In Brazil Team! Neymar Given Final Ultimatum By Carlo Ancelotti

FIFA World Cup 2026: The road to the FIFA World Cup 2026 is shaping up to be a defining chapter in the career of Neymar. Once the undisputed face of Brazilian football, the forward now finds himself at a crossroads, with fitness and form becoming the ultimate deciding factors for his inclusion in the national squad. Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has made his stance clear—reputation alone will not guarantee Neymar a place on the plane to North America.

The Door Is Open For Neymar… But Only Just

Ancelotti’s message is straightforward and uncompromising. Despite Neymar’s legendary status, the Italian tactician has emphasized that only fully fit players will be considered for selection.

“Neymar is capable of coming back… I will only call up players who are physically ready,” he told L’Equipe.

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It’s been a long and difficult road back for Neymar since his last appearance for Brazil in October 2023, when he suffered a serious injury against Uruguay. What followed was a challenging period marked by ACL recovery, knee surgery, and inconsistent availability even after his return to club football.

While glimpses of his trademark brilliance still surface from time to time, the bigger concern remains his ability to maintain consistency at the highest level. At 34, time is no longer on his side, and every performance now carries added weight.

Neymar’s Legacy

There is no denying Neymar’s place in Brazilian football history. With 79 goals in 128 appearances, he stands as the country’s all-time leading scorer—a record that speaks volumes about his impact over the years.

Ancelotti acknowledged that legacy, stating, “He is part of the history of Brazilian football… naturally, people believe he can help us win the next World Cup.”

However, sentiment alone will not be enough. Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup is expected to be fiercely competitive, especially with the tournament expanding to 48 teams. Younger, fitter players are pushing for spots, and the margin for error is minimal.

Will Neymar Play For Brazil In FIFA World Cup 2026?

Neymar’s fate will likely be decided in the coming weeks. With Brazil set to play friendlies against Panama and Egypt, these matches could serve as his final opportunity to prove he still belongs at the highest level.

Ancelotti reinforced that the decision will be based on merit and readiness: “He is currently ⁠being evaluated by CBF, by me, and he still has 2 months to show that he has the qualities to play in the next World ⁠Cup… He needs to continue in this direction and improve his fitness.”

“He is on the right track.”

These words offer a glimmer of hope, but also underline the urgency of the situation. Neymar is no longer a guaranteed selection—he is now a player fighting to earn his place.

Race Against Time For Neymar

Ultimately, this is more than just a selection dilemma—it’s a battle against time and physical limitations. Neymar’s talent has never been in doubt, but his body must now keep up with his ambitions.

Whether this turns into one final dance on football’s biggest stage or a harsh reality check will depend entirely on what he delivers in the weeks ahead.

Neymar-FIFA World Cup 2026 FAQs

  • What did Carlo Ancelotti say about Neymar’s chances for the 2026 World Cup?
    Ancelotti stated that Neymar can return to the squad, but only if he is fully fit, emphasizing that selection will depend strictly on physical readiness.
  • Why has Neymar been out of the Brazil national team?
    Neymar has not played for Brazil since October 2023 due to a serious injury, followed by ACL recovery, knee surgery, and inconsistent fitness.
  • How much time does Neymar have to prove his fitness?
    Neymar has around two months to demonstrate his form and fitness before Brazil finalizes its World Cup squad.
  • What are Neymar’s achievements with Brazil?
    Neymar is Brazil’s all-time top scorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances.
  • Which matches could decide Neymar’s World Cup selection?
    Upcoming friendlies against Panama and Egypt are likely to serve as Neymar’s final opportunity to impress the selectors.
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Tags: 2026 FIFA World CupBrazil World Cup SquadCarlo Ancelotti BrazilNeymar Brazil returnNeymar injury comebackNeymar World Cup 2026

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Be Fit, Earn Your Place In Brazil Team! Neymar Given Final Ultimatum By Carlo Ancelotti

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Be Fit, Earn Your Place In Brazil Team! Neymar Given Final Ultimatum By Carlo Ancelotti
FIFA World Cup 2026: Be Fit, Earn Your Place In Brazil Team! Neymar Given Final Ultimatum By Carlo Ancelotti
FIFA World Cup 2026: Be Fit, Earn Your Place In Brazil Team! Neymar Given Final Ultimatum By Carlo Ancelotti
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