FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues: Complete List And Details of All 16 Stadiums Across Canada, Mexico And USA

The FIFA World Cup in 2026 will be the biggest and most far-reaching of the world’s greatest sports events. Never before in history has a World Cup been hosted by three nations: Canada, Mexico, and the United States, sharing the event. On top of that, the tournament will be extended to 48 teams, playing a record 104 matches. Sixteen fantastic football stadiums have been chosen to welcome football fans to this amazing event, from ancient heights of Mexico City to state-of-the-art arenas in the USA and the beautiful shores of Canada.

Taking place from June 11 to July 19 2026, the event will open at the iconic Estadio Azteca and end with a spectacular final match at the MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues: Complete List of Stadiums And Host Cities

Country Host City Stadium Name FIFA Venue Name Capacity USA New York/New Jersey MetLife Stadium New York New Jersey Stadium 82,500 USA Dallas AT&T Stadium Dallas Stadium 94,000 USA Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City Stadium 73,000 USA Houston NRG Stadium Houston Stadium 72,000 USA Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta Stadium 75,000 USA Los Angeles SoFi Stadium Los Angeles Stadium 70,000 USA Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia Stadium 69,000 USA Seattle Lumen Field Seattle Stadium 69,000 USA San Francisco Levi’s Stadium San Francisco Bay Area Stadium 71,000 USA Boston Gillette Stadium Boston Stadium 65,000 USA Miami Hard Rock Stadium Miami Stadium 65,000 Mexico Mexico City Estadio Azteca Mexico City Stadium 83,000 Mexico Monterrey Estadio BBVA Monterrey Stadium 53,500 Mexico Guadalajara Estadio Akron Guadalajara Stadium 48,000 Canada Vancouver BC Place BC Place Vancouver 54,000 Canada Toronto BMO Field Toronto Stadium 45,000

FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues: United States of America

The United States will host the majority of the matches, including every fixture from the quarter-finals onwards. Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) holds the title of the largest venue with a capacity of 94,000, often referred to as “The Death Star” for its imposing architecture. Meanwhile, the New York-New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) has been chosen to host the prestigious World Cup Final on July 19, 2026.

The U.S. venues range from colossal NFL facilities like Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, famed for its retractable roof, to Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, officially the loudest outdoor stadium in the world. The opening game of the U.S. National Team, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, June 12 2026, will also return World Cup soccer to Southern California after a long absence.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues: Mexico

Mexico is bringing its rich football heritage to the 2026 World Cup, which will be a truly unique legacy. In fact, Estadio Azteca becomes a landmark in the FIFA World Cup history as it will be the first stadium to host World Cup matches in three different editions of the men’s tournament (1970, 1986, and 2026). The venue will not only open the tournament by hosting the opening ceremony but also showcase the Mexico National Team’s first fixture on June 11, 2026.

Further from the city, Estadio Monterrey, which is also known as “El Gigante de Acero” (The Steel Giant), is considered one of the most stunning football stadiums in the world, mainly because of the beautiful mountain scenery that it has. Estadio Guadalajara (Estadio Akron), apart from its characteristic “volcano” design, will definitely be a focal point for Group A games, thus carrying the fervour of Mexican fans even during the group stages.

Canada

Canada will be a World Cup host in the men’s competition for the first time, with the two host cities being the representatives of Toronto and Vancouver. The expansion work of the Toronto Stadium (BMO Field), which will continue to the extent of meeting FIFA’s capacities, has started, and it is at this arena that Canada will play their opening match on June 12, 2026.

Then again, BC Place Vancouver, which was the main venue for the 2010 Winter Olympics, is located on the beautiful oceanfront with a retractable roof. It is capable of attracting thousands of spectators with high-quality facilities that will be shared by Group B and Group D matches. These events will allow Canadian fans of the rapidly growing football game to watch top-class football live.

FAQs:

1. Where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final be played?



The 2026 World Cup Final is scheduled for Sunday, July 19 2026 at the MetLife Stadium (officially named New York New Jersey Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will be the venue for the match.

2. Which stadium will host the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The first game of the tournament will be hosted by the symbolic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Friday, June 12, 2026.

3. Will the 2026 FIFA World Cup use natural grass or artificial turf?



While numerous NFL stadiums in the USA and Canada are outfitted with artificial turf, FIFA intends the 16 venues to have premium natural grass fields for the tournament.

4. How many teams are participating in the FIFA 2026 World Cup?

This will be the first time that 48 teams will take part in the World Cup, unlike the 32-team event that has been held since 1998.

5. Which is the capacity-wise biggest stadium in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) in Arlington, Texas, has the highest potential capacity, capable of holding up to 94,000 spectators for major events.

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