WWE SmackDown (8 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Cody Rhodes Confronts Gunther, Lil Yachty Revealed as Gingerbread Man

WWE SmackDown (8 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Backlash’s home edition of the program was hosted by WWE SmackDown at Jacksonville, Florida’s Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Paul Heyman, who hinted at a title fight between him and Gunther at Clash in Italy, confronted Cody Rhodes during the program. The evening concluded with a major reveal during Gingerbread Man’s funeral part. There were also some thrilling matches that followed.

Jacob Fatu opens WWE SmackDown

Joe Tessitore gave us a brief rundown of what would be on the show as SmackDown began, like it does every week, with footage of Superstars arriving and moving around backstage. Jacob Fatu went to the ring to promote their forthcoming fight this weekend at Backlash after watching a video that summarized what transpired with Roman Reigns on Raw. In a promo, he said that while he was viewed as nobody, everyone always saw Reigns as the future when they were kids. The Usos quickly came into the ring to interrupt Fatu. Jimmy admitted that while he has some sympathy for Jacob, he also worries about what might happen if he loses. It was amusing and self-aware when Jey mentioned that Fatu is similar to him and doesn’t always think things through. Fatu threatened to burn down the entire family tree if they interfered.

WWE SmackDown: Tiffany Stratton defends US Championship title against Kiana James

Tiffany Stratton defended her US Championship against Kiana James in the opening match of the evening. Giulia went with her companion. Tiffy took the lead at first, but James overcame her by attacking her leg with a blow to the ring post. Throughout the intermission, she continued to play offensively, and when we came back, we saw her employing a single-leg crab. By diverting the referee’s attention, Giulia unintentionally robbed James a chance at a pin, which let Tiffy hit her finisher and win.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Damian Priest vs Talla Tonga

In the following game, Damian Priest sought revenge on Talla Tonga after R-Truth suffered an arm injury as a result of the MFT’s attack last week. The moment Priest arrived at the ring, he attacked Tonga without even waiting to remove his jacket. They moved the fight to the ringside area, where Tonga gained the upper hand by slamming Priest against the ring post. As Tonga slammed Priest into the announcement desk, Solo Sikoa gleefully watched. The Archer of Infamy started to gain momentum after the intermission. Truth emerged to assist when Tama Tonga appeared to offer a diversion. Priest assisted him in eliminating Sikoa and Tama, but Talla was able to exploit the situation by hitting a chokeslam for the pin.

WWE SmackDown: Cody Rhodes faces off Gunther

Backstage, Gunther was seen signing his WWE title shot contract when Cody Rhodes entered the ring. Before returning it to Aldis, Gunther claimed that this was his time and that he didn’t conduct business in this manner. Gunther was confronted by The American Nightmare, which prompted Paul Heyman to arrive and claim he was there to address a problem. He was interrupted by Rhodes, who declared that he wanted a fight immediately. Heyman disclosed that the favor he owed Gunther was to help him secure a title chance. Heyman stated that Rhodes has no authority to persuade Gunther to sign the contract for their championship game in Italy. Rhodes anticipated the Ring General’s attempt at a surprise strike. He told Gunther that he wasn’t afraid of him and sent him out of the ring.

WWE SmackDown (May 8): Matt Cardona vs Ricky Saints

This week, Matt Cardona faced Ricky Saints, SmackDown’s newest Superstar. Cardona backed Saints to the corner with a little power advantage, but The Absolute One pie-faced him to indicate he wasn’t scared. Cardona struck a Rough Ryder, but the pin eluded him. After recovering, Saints hit his finisher to win. Although it got a little more time than the other three games, this one felt like it needed more time to reach its full potential.

WWE SmackDown: Gingerbread Man gets a funeral

People were seen paying their respects to the coffin that held the Gingerbread Man costume that Sami Zayn allegedly killed when he attacked it during the performance. Trick Williams hosted a funeral in the ring as the night’s last event. A small choir was present to sing a song, and there were flower arrangements. After threatening to disrespect and humiliate Trick Willy at Backlash, Zayn ultimately took a cheap shot. Sitting up, the Gingerbread Man identified himself as Lil Yachty. He used a kendo stick to strike Zayn, but Williams ended the program by eliminating him with the Trick Shot.

Also Read: WWE Monday Night RAW (4 May 2026) Results, Highlights & Winners: Jacob Fatu Gets The Better Of Roman Reigns Ahead Of WWE Backlash