Financial Chaos in Pakistan Cricket Board: Audit Exposes Rs 6 Billion Irregularities, Questionable Appointments

The Auditor General of Pakistan found many money problems in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). They said the PCB spent lots of money in wrong ways. Some payments and jobs were not done properly or without permission. This is very bad for Pakistan cricket.

Wrong Payments and Coaches Hired Without Permission

The report says PCB paid 63.39 million rupees to the police for food during international cricket matches. This money was for police who gave security at the matches. But the report says this payment was not done the right way.

Also, PCB hired three coaches for the under-16 team at the high performance centre in Karachi. They gave these coaches 5.4 million rupees as salary. But these appointments were not approved or legal. This means PCB hired people without proper permission.

Besides that, PCB gave contracts to companies for selling match tickets. But they did not use fair competition for giving these contracts. This is wrong and can cause problems.

Overpaying Match Officials and Media Director Job Issues

The Auditor General also found that match officials were paid 3.8 million rupees more than they should have been paid. This is called overpayment. It shows that PCB was not careful with its money.

The report also said that PCB appointed a Director of Media and gave him 900,000 rupees per month as salary. But this appointment was not authorized by anyone. Paying this big salary without approval is a big mistake by PCB.

These problems show that PCB has bad financial management and needs to fix many things.

Problems with PCB Leadership and Unauthorized Spending

In the 2023-24 season, PCB had two chairmen. First was Zaka Ashraf from June 2023 to January 2024. Then Mohsin Naqvi became chairman from February 2024 to present.

The report puts a special focus on Mohsin Naqvi. It says he got unauthorized payments of 4.17 million rupees from February to June 2024. This money was for utility bills, fuel (POL), and accommodation. But Naqvi was also Pakistan’s Interior Minister at the same time. So, his benefits should be covered by the government. This means PCB should not have paid him this money.

The report also shows many other examples where money was spent without permission. PCB spent 19.8 million rupees on diesel for bulletproof cars. It also spent 22.5 million rupees on hiring coasters (buses). These payments were not properly approved.

Huge Losses from Bad Media Deals and Pressure on PCB

PCB lost 198 million rupees because it sold media rights for less than the reserved price. This means PCB did not get good money from selling the rights to broadcast cricket matches. Also, PCB gave international broadcasting rights without holding fair competition. This is a big problem because it causes big losses.

The PCB and its chairman Mohsin Naqvi have been under pressure for some time. Pakistan cricket team played badly in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Pakistan could not get past the group stage even though it was their home tournament.

Under the new leadership of New Zealand’s coach Mike Hesson and T20 captain Salman Ali Agha, the team is now training in Karachi. They are preparing for a tour of Bangladesh next month.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will play three T20 matches starting from July 20. These matches will help Pakistan get ready for the next year’s T20 World Cup in India.

