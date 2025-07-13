Rishabh Pant Creates History At Lord’s Breaking MS Dhoni And Viv Richards’ Records

India and England are playing the third Test match of their series at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Both teams scored the same runs in their first innings, 387 runs. It was a very good match so far. Many players are playing well but one player is shining very brightly — Rishabh Pant.

Pant is playing very good cricket in this series. In this match, he scored 74 runs and played very well. Because of his 74 runs, he broke two big records in cricket history. These records were earlier held by very famous players MS Dhoni from India and Sir Vivian Richards from West Indies.

Pant Hits Most Sixes Against England in Test Cricket

Rishabh Pant hit two sixes in his innings of 74 runs, which helped him break an old record. Now, he has hit 36 sixes against England in Test matches. This is the highest number by any player in Test cricket against England.

Before Pant, this record was held by the great Sir Viv Richards, who hit 34 sixes against England in his whole career. Pant beat this record in this match and became the player with the most sixes against England.

Other players like Tim Southee from New Zealand have 30 sixes, and Yashasvi Jaiswal from India has 27 sixes. But Pant is now on the top of this list.

Pant Becomes Top Asian Wicketkeeper Against England

Not only sixes, Pant also scored a lot of runs against England. Now, he has 1197 runs in Test matches against England. This is the highest for any Asian wicketkeeper in Tests.

He passed the legendary MS Dhoni, who had scored 1157 runs against England. Pant’s runs are more than Dhoni’s runs now. Other famous wicketkeepers in the list are Farokh Engineer with 1113 runs and Kumar Sangakkara with 716 runs.

This is a big achievement for Pant because Dhoni is a very famous player and Pant is young but doing better than Dhoni now.

Pant Run Out After Good Batting

Pant was playing very well in this innings. He looked like he would make a century because he was batting fluently and hitting the ball very nicely. But unfortunately, he got out for 74 runs.

A DISHEARTENING END TO SUCH A COURAGEOUS KNOCK OF RISHABH PANT. – He was in pain, he was struggling with his finger, but he fought like a warrior. pic.twitter.com/VRtJpKaT9C — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 12, 2025

He was run out after a small mistake. When he hit the ball straight to Ben Stokes, Pant tried to take a run but hesitated for a moment. Ben Stokes threw the ball directly at the stumps and Pant was out before he could reach the crease.

This ended a good partnership between Pant and KL Rahul. It was a sad moment for India because Pant could have made a bigger score.

Rishabh Pant is playing very important role for India in this Test series against England. His batting is very exciting to watch and breaking records shows how good he is becoming. Fans hope he continues to play well and helps India win the series. This is only the start of his great career.

ALSO READ: Kumar Sangakkara Slams Harry Brook’s Dismissal In Lord’s Test: ‘Arrogance, Not Bazball’