Former Indian Cricketer Hints At ‘Favoritism’ Behind Shreyas Iyer’s Exclusion From Asia Cup 2025

Shreyas Iyer has just come out to express his outrage about the only in India’s Asia Cup 2025 team, calling it frustrating because he believed he was worthy of being in the team, playing in the XI. His omission shocked many especially since he was among the best in India when it comes to the performance in the Champions Trophy, having scored 243 runs in five matches with a score rate of 48.60 and making two half centuries.

Shreyas Iyer about his omission from Asia Cup 2025

Iyer explained that it is difficult in the mind of an individual to be left behind when one believes that he is worthy but he is rooted in the stature of the team that the team must be successful before he is. He emphasized that integrity is a pre requisite, referring to moral effort must continue to do so even in the absence of observation. His language is mature and hard and it is process oriented as opposed to immediate outcomes.

It is in his absence that Iyer has been made a captain of the India A team in a two match unofficial four days Test series against Australia A in Lucknow this month. Such a captaincy act can serve as a platform to get him back to the senior national team especially since his mid order seat is free during the long formats. Outside the field, eyebrows have also been raised concerning the exclusion.

Abhishek Nayar on Favoritism in Indian Cricket Team

Pundits and fans were disappointed and an insinuation of discrimination was categorized by Abhishek Nayar who has played before stating that Iyer may not be as well preferred by the selectors as he might otherwise have been, especially when he chose to recruit players like Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh who is with the IPL team of Kolkata Knight Riders which is coached by Gautam Gambhir. The accident shows the problems of transparency and fair mindedness when it comes to selection.

At some point, Iyer responds in a measured and yet honest comment that supports his professionalism, even in crisis. He is in full command of the India A team and so has a clear way back to re take the team leader position provided he delivers strong and coherent performances thereafter.



