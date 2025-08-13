Former RCB Player Joins Adult Site, Sparks Controversy: League Imposes Promotion Ban

Tymal Mills, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) fast bowler, recently became the first cricketer to join OnlyFans, a platform widely associated with adult content. This move made an immediate buzz but this was soon followed by a huge blow.

ECB Blocks Tymal Mills from Promoting OnlyFans

Just days after the announcement, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) prohibited Mills from displaying the OnlyFans logo on his bat while competing in The Hundred. It is indicated that the board believes that the site is not in line with the family-friendly image of the tournament.

Mills did not appeal the decision according to BBC Sport. The Hundred 2025, which is the first two games of which were not sponsored as OnlyFans. The position of the ECB is still evident, the league wants to maintain its clean image in the eyes of the masses.

Tymal Mills Explains His OnlyFans Move

The 33-year-old pacer bought by RCB at a whopping 12 crore at the IPL auction in 2017 cleared the air that his OnlyFans account will not be stocked with explicit adult content. Rather, he stated that it would deal with cricket-related and lifestyle content to fans.

“This is all about pure cricket and lifestyle material. It’s uncharted territory but it’s something I’m really excited about,” Mills told The Athletic. He continued that the conversation with the team of the platform made him understand how much more it can do than the stereotype.

Cricket Insights, Not Controversy

Mills disclosed that the majority of his page subscriptions would be free providing a backstage look into the life of a cricketer. He was interested to exchange ideas and experiences that common media interactions do not always elicit.

“I’m going to try to push the envelope and do stuff that hasn’t been done before,” Mills said. “I can use this platform to talk about what I’m thinking and use footage and images to illustrate the good and bad of life as a cricketer.”

Strong Start in The Hundred Despite Ban

However, Mills did not fail to impress in the first match of Southern Brave against Manchester Originals as he claimed 3/22 and made six important runs. His display indicated that the off-field headlines have not distracted him to perform on the pitch.

Mills has 10 games on his IPL career record with RCB and MI and has taken 11 wickets. His OnlyFans project remains a controversial subject but his cricket is certainly in the spotlight.

