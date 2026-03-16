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Home > Sports > Former UFC Champion Francis Ngannou Buys Luxury Mansion in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah Worth Over INR 200 Cr

Former UFC Champion Francis Ngannou Buys Luxury Mansion in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah Worth Over INR 200 Cr

Former UFC heavyweight champion and professional boxer Francis Ngannou has purchased a five-bedroom residence at Armani Beach Residences on Palm Jumeirah in one of the latest high-value property deals in Dubai’s luxury market.

Francis Ngannou. (Photo Credits: X)
Francis Ngannou. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 16, 2026 19:34:35 IST

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Former UFC Champion Francis Ngannou Buys Luxury Mansion in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah Worth Over INR 200 Cr

Former UFC heavyweight champion and professional boxer Francis Ngannou has bought a five-bedroom residence at Armani Beach Residences on Palm Jumeirah. The property is one of the most high-valued property deals in the Dubai market. 

It was confirmed by developer Arada that the property has been sold for Dh92.5 million. The property is spread 11,521 square feet and includes a private pool within the ultra-luxury beachfront development. 

“This transaction speaks to the depth of conviction that global buyers have in Dubai’s property market and specifically in what Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah represents,” Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada said. 

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“There is no comparable project anywhere in the world. Tadao Ando’s architectural vision, Armani’s design legacy, and Palm Jumeirah’s unmatched position combine to create something that serious buyers recognise immediately.”

Former UFC Champion Francis Ngannou Buys Luxury Mansion in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah Worth Over INR 200 Cr

Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah features a limited collection of 57 individually designed homes. The project is designed by Pritzker Prize–winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando in collaboration with the Armani Group and Casa Interior Design Studio.

PFL Announced Release of ex-UFC Champ Francis Ngannou

Earlier, this month PFL had released Francis Ngannou. It was announced that he has been released from the company he signed with in 2023 after a months-long contract dispute with the UFC, where he was the heavyweight champion.

The 39-year-old, from Cameroon, had just one fight for the PFL in October 2024, when he knocked out Renan Ferreira in the first round to win the Super Fights heavyweight title. He now is a free agent.

Francis Ngannou entered into what the promotion described as a “strategic partnership” with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) in May 2023 after departing from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The agreement went beyond a traditional fighter contract. As part of the deal, Francis Ngannou received an equity stake in the PFL, reflecting the promotion’s intention to involve him in the organization’s long-term growth and strategic direction. In addition to competing under the PFL banner, Ngannou was granted a leadership role within the company, giving him influence in athlete advocacy and league development.

Together, these responsibilities positioned Ngannou not only as a headline fighter for the promotion but also as a key stakeholder and ambassador for the PFL’s global growth strategy, particularly in emerging MMA markets.

Also Read: ‘IPL 2026 Is an Opportunity For LSG Pacer Mohammed Shami to Return to Team India’: Former India Opener

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 7:34 PM IST
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Former UFC Champion Francis Ngannou Buys Luxury Mansion in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah Worth Over INR 200 Cr

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Former UFC Champion Francis Ngannou Buys Luxury Mansion in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah Worth Over INR 200 Cr

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Former UFC Champion Francis Ngannou Buys Luxury Mansion in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah Worth Over INR 200 Cr
Former UFC Champion Francis Ngannou Buys Luxury Mansion in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah Worth Over INR 200 Cr
Former UFC Champion Francis Ngannou Buys Luxury Mansion in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah Worth Over INR 200 Cr
Former UFC Champion Francis Ngannou Buys Luxury Mansion in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah Worth Over INR 200 Cr

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