‘IPL 2026 Is an Opportunity For LSG Pacer Mohammed Shami to Return to Team India’: Former India Opener

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami’s exclusion from the team has raised questions in the recent past. The pacer has played domestic cricket consistently and has also picked wickets but there has been no sign of him getting a call-up in the Indian setup.

Now, former India opener Aakash Chopra has said that the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is going to be a decisive one for the pacer.

“What about Mohammad Shami? There have been so many discussions about him not getting a chance to play. He has played everything, and he has done well for Bengal. If you do well on this stage, then no one will question what the selectors feel. As of now, the selectors go and watch, and what they feel is a hypothetical scenario,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel, ‘Aakash Chopra’.

“All of us are wondering what the selectors might be thinking. However, if you do well in the IPL, don’t worry at all. The entire world watches. It’s a great battle in the center of the colosseum, and if you do well here, you can break down the Indian team’s door and enter. I think it’s such a beautiful opportunity for Mohammad Shami,” Aakash Chopra added.

Mohammed Shami in Domestic Cricket

Mohammed Shami’s fitness had been questioned earlier but the right-arm bowler has put those debates to rest after he bowled more than 200 overs in the Ranji Trophy, 27 overs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and 60–70 overs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The seamer took 38 wickets in seven Ranji Trophy matches, including an 8-wicket haul in the semi-finals.

Mohammed Shami in IPL

Mohammed Shami has played for five teams in the Indian Premier League so far. In his IPL career, he has appeared in 119 matches and taken 133 wickets, with an average of 28.18. The right-arm fast bowler has now moved to Lucknow Super Giants, marking a new chapter in his IPL journey.

However, the Indian Premier League 2025 season turned out to be a season to forget for the Bengal pacer. Shami managed to take only six wickets in nine matches. While he did have moments where he bowled well, he struggled to make a consistent impact for his team.

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