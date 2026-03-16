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Home > Sports > PAK vs BAN: PM Tarique Rahman Hails “Brave Bangladesh Cricketers” After 2-1 ODI Series Win Over ‘Brothers’ Pakistan

PAK vs BAN: PM Tarique Rahman Hails “Brave Bangladesh Cricketers” After 2-1 ODI Series Win Over ‘Brothers’ Pakistan

Bangladesh Prime Minister has congratulated the cricket team after their series win against Pakistan in Dhaka. Bangladesh defeated Pakistan 2-1 after winning the third ODI.

Pakistan lost to Bangladesh in third ODI. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Pakistan lost to Bangladesh in third ODI. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 16, 2026 17:06:31 IST

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PAK vs BAN: PM Tarique Rahman Hails “Brave Bangladesh Cricketers” After 2-1 ODI Series Win Over ‘Brothers’ Pakistan

The Bangladesh cricket team has received praise from their Prime Minister Tarique Rahman after their brilliant series win against Pakistan. 

Bangladesh clinched a 2-1 win against Pakistan in the three-match ODI series on Sunday after defeating the Men in Green by 11 runs in the final and deciding match in Dhaka. Tanzid Hasan Tamim’s stunning hundred and a late surge from Towhid Hridoy who chipped in with 48* off 44 helped the home side post 290/5 in 50 overs. Haris Rauf scalped three wickets for 52 runs in 10 overs. 

The Pakistan team struggled to get momentum as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Salman Ali Agha was the lone warrior who held the fort at one end. While the right-handed batter went on to score a hundred, he stitched a couple of good stands with Saad Masood and Shaheen Afridi to keep the side in the hunt. 

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Agha was eventually undone for 106 off 98 leaving the visitors in a spot of bother. Captain Shaheen Afridi then stepped up to smash a couple of maximums in the penultimate over of the innings. Pakistan eventually needed 14 off the last over but failed to go over the line and were bundled out on the final ball to lose the match. 

Bangladesh had won the first match while Pakistan clinched a win in the second. 

Pakistan Lodge Complaint Against Bangladesh

Pakistan needed 12 on the final two deliveries of the match when Rishad Hossain bowled one outside the leg with Shaheen Afridi on strike. The ball spun away from Shaheen Shah Afridi, and umpire Kumar Dharmasena initially signalled a wide. Bangladesh then went upstairs for the review and the DRS showed a clear spike while the ball passed through Shaheen’s bat. Pakistan’s management has since lodged an official complaint with match referee Neeyamur Rashid, alleging that the DRS protocols were breached.

According to reports from ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan contends that Bangladesh only signalled for the review after a replay had already appeared on the big screen—a direct violation of ICC guidelines which state a decision must be made independently of broadcast assistance. Moreover, Pakistan have also alleged that the 15-second timer had expired. 

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz expressed happiness on the win. “Definitely, it was excellent match. And yes, sometimes I also afraid, like, you know, the boys played really well and the last over 14 runs, everybody is afraid there. it was excellent wicket. If we get 300, definitely it would be better. But still we’re playing well, especially like Tamim, the way he batted. And definitely, they played really, really well. And then Litton Das and Shanto, and Towhid Hridoy, they played really well in the middle.”

Also Read: PAK vs BAN Controversy | Brothers Turned Foe? Pakistan Lodge Complaint Against Bangladesh Over Controversial DRS in Series-Deciding 3rd ODI

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 5:06 PM IST
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Tags: BAN vs PAKBangladesh Prime MinisterBangladesh vs PakistanPak vs BanPakistan tour of Bangladesh 2026pakistan-vs-bangladeshTarique Rahman

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PAK vs BAN: PM Tarique Rahman Hails “Brave Bangladesh Cricketers” After 2-1 ODI Series Win Over ‘Brothers’ Pakistan

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PAK vs BAN: PM Tarique Rahman Hails “Brave Bangladesh Cricketers” After 2-1 ODI Series Win Over ‘Brothers’ Pakistan
PAK vs BAN: PM Tarique Rahman Hails “Brave Bangladesh Cricketers” After 2-1 ODI Series Win Over ‘Brothers’ Pakistan
PAK vs BAN: PM Tarique Rahman Hails “Brave Bangladesh Cricketers” After 2-1 ODI Series Win Over ‘Brothers’ Pakistan
PAK vs BAN: PM Tarique Rahman Hails “Brave Bangladesh Cricketers” After 2-1 ODI Series Win Over ‘Brothers’ Pakistan

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