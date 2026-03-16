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Home > Sports > PAK vs BAN Controversy: Brothers Turned Foe? Pakistan Lodge Complaint Against Bangladesh Over Controversial DRS in Series-Deciding 3rd ODI

PAK vs BAN Controversy: Brothers Turned Foe? Pakistan Lodge Complaint Against Bangladesh Over Controversial DRS in Series-Deciding 3rd ODI

Pakistan lodges an official complaint against Bangladesh following a controversial DRS decision in the 3rd ODI. Allegations of protocol breaches and replay influence overshadow Bangladesh’s 2-1 series win. Read the full breakdown of the Dhaka drama.

PAK vs BAN Controversy: Brothers Turned Foe? Pakistan Lodge Complaint Against Bangladesh Over Controversial DRS in Series-Deciding 3rd ODI. Photo- X
PAK vs BAN Controversy: Brothers Turned Foe? Pakistan Lodge Complaint Against Bangladesh Over Controversial DRS in Series-Deciding 3rd ODI. Photo- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 16, 2026 11:52:47 IST

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PAK vs BAN Controversy: Brothers Turned Foe? Pakistan Lodge Complaint Against Bangladesh Over Controversial DRS in Series-Deciding 3rd ODI

PAK vs BAN Controversey: The historic cricketing bond between Pakistan and Bangladesh faced a severe litmus test this weekend as a series of on-field flashpoints culminated in an official complaint following the third and final ODI in Dhaka. What was meant to be a celebration of competitive subcontinental cricket descended into a diplomatic row after Bangladesh secured a 2-1 series victory amid scenes of confusion and frustration.

The DRS Flashpoint in Dhaka

The heart of the dispute lies in the penultimate delivery of the series decider. With Pakistan needing 12 runs off the final two balls to chase down 291, Bangladesh spinner Rishad Hossain tossed one up toward the leg side. The ball spun away from Shaheen Shah Afridi, and umpire Kumar Dharmasena initially signaled a wide.

However, following a huddle, Bangladesh opted for an LBW review. The move was puzzling to spectators, as the ball appeared nowhere near Afridi’s person. Pakistan’s management has since lodged an official complaint with match referee Neeyamur Rashid, alleging that the DRS protocols were breached.

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According to reports from ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan contends that Bangladesh only signaled for the review after a replay had already appeared on the big screen—a direct violation of ICC guidelines which state a decision must be made independently of broadcast assistance. Furthermore, Pakistan argues the 15-second timer had expired, though the lack of an on-screen clock during the broadcast has made independent verification difficult.

Tensions Boiling Over

This wasn’t an isolated incident of friction. The second ODI had already set the stage for animosity when Salman Ali Agha was dismissed via a “Mankad” run-out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz at the non-striker’s end. The dismissal ignited the perennial “spirit of cricket” debate. Agha’s reaction—smashing his equipment in frustration—earned him a 50% match fee fine and a demerit point, while Mehidy was also docked 20% of his fee as tempers flared between the two camps.

A Bitter End to a Heroic Chase

The controversy overshadowed a magnificent century from Salman Ali Agha, whose valiant 100 went in vain. After the DRS delay disrupted the rhythm of the final over, Shaheen Afridi was stumped on the very next ball, handing Bangladesh an 11-run victory.

While an apology from the match officials might de-escalate the immediate tension, the “brotherly” relationship between these two cricketing nations has clearly been strained. As Pakistan awaits a response to their formal grievance, the fallout from this series suggests that the next encounter between these two sides will be anything but friendly.

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 11:52 AM IST
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PAK vs BAN Controversy: Brothers Turned Foe? Pakistan Lodge Complaint Against Bangladesh Over Controversial DRS in Series-Deciding 3rd ODI

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PAK vs BAN Controversy: Brothers Turned Foe? Pakistan Lodge Complaint Against Bangladesh Over Controversial DRS in Series-Deciding 3rd ODI

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PAK vs BAN Controversy: Brothers Turned Foe? Pakistan Lodge Complaint Against Bangladesh Over Controversial DRS in Series-Deciding 3rd ODI
PAK vs BAN Controversy: Brothers Turned Foe? Pakistan Lodge Complaint Against Bangladesh Over Controversial DRS in Series-Deciding 3rd ODI
PAK vs BAN Controversy: Brothers Turned Foe? Pakistan Lodge Complaint Against Bangladesh Over Controversial DRS in Series-Deciding 3rd ODI
PAK vs BAN Controversy: Brothers Turned Foe? Pakistan Lodge Complaint Against Bangladesh Over Controversial DRS in Series-Deciding 3rd ODI

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