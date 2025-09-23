LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Former Yorkshire cricketer, reputed international umpire Dickie Bird dies at 92

Former Yorkshire cricketer, reputed international umpire Dickie Bird dies at 92

Former Yorkshire cricketer, reputed international umpire Dickie Bird dies at 92

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 17:56:07 IST

Yorkshire [UK], September 23 (ANI): The Yorkshire County Cricket Club announced the demise of former cricketer and reputed international umpire Dickie Bird at the age of 92.

A statement issued by Yorkshire Cricket said, “It is with profound sadness that The Yorkshire County Cricket Club announces the passing of Harold Dennis “Dickie” Bird MBE OBE, one of cricket’s most beloved figures, who died peacefully at home at the age of 92.”

Dickie enjoyed an illustrious career as an international umpire, writing his name into history as one of the most famous and popular officials in the game’s history. He is synonymous with Yorkshire Cricket, where he has been one of the most loyal supporters. In 2014, he was named President of The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, a role he held with pride and distinction, with the club winning two County Championship titles during his tenure.

Born on 19 April 1933 in Barnsley, Yorkshire, Dickie’s life was defined by his unwavering dedication to cricket. A former first-class cricketer for Yorkshire and Leicestershire, Bird’s playing career was cut short by injury, but his legacy was truly forged in his role as an international umpire. As a player, he featured in 93 first-class matches, scoring 3,314 runs at an average of 20.71 with two centuries and 14 fifties in 170 innings. He also featured in two List-A matches.

Over a distinguished career, he officiated in 66 Test matches and 69 One Day Internationals, including three World Cup finals, including the final of the inaugural Men’s Cricket World Cup — earning the admiration of players and fans alike for his integrity, humour, and unmistakable style.

“Dickie Bird became a national treasure, known not only for his umpiring excellence but also for his eccentricities and warmth. He was appointed an MBE in 1986 and an OBE in 2012 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to cricket. He leaves behind a legacy of sportsmanship, humility, and joy — and a legion of admirers across generations,” said the statement from the club.

The club said that “the thoughts of everyone at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club” are with Dickie’s family and friends at this time.

“He will be truly missed by all at the Club having spent an incredible amount of time in support of everyone here and will be remembered as one the greatest characters in Yorkshire’s history. Further details regarding memorial arrangements will be shared in due course, and the Club will be looking to honour him in a variety of ways in the coming weeks,” the statement concluded. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Former Yorkshire cricketer, reputed international umpire Dickie Bird dies at 92

