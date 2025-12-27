LIVE TV
Home > Sports > From Anil Kumble To Shane Warne: Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 450 Test Wickets

From Anil Kumble To Shane Warne: Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 450 Test Wickets

The milestone of taking 450 Test wickets after a relatively short period of time is not only indicative of skill but also of the player's ability to last and be consistent at the top level.

(Image Credit: X/ANI)
(Image Credit: X/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 27, 2025 03:59:13 IST

From Anil Kumble To Shane Warne: Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 450 Test Wickets

The journey to 450 Test wickets has been one of cricket’s most brilliant bowling feats, few have reached it and only the greatest bowlers in history have done it. Muttiah Muralitharan from Sri Lanka is the fastest ever, getting there in just 80 Test matches, an achievement that shows his remarkable stamina and skill as a spinner. The next candidate is India’s Ravichandran Ashwin who reached the 450 wicket limit in 89 Tests thus being the fastest Indian bowler to touch the mark and the second in terms of matches played overall. These two brilliant careers are a perfect example of the impact of spin bowling at its very best during the long period of the game in its longest format.

Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 450 Test Wickets

The 450 wicket club consists not only of Ashwin and Muralitharan but also the really great bowlers who have attained that mark through amazing consistency. Kumble, the other Indian spin legend besides Ashwin, was also pretty quick when it came to achieving his 450th victim in 93 matches. An Australian pace bowler named Glenn McGrath, reached the landmark in 100 Tests, which is a testimony to his enduring accuracy and control over a span of 10 years or more. Shane Warne, another Australian giant of the game, took 101 Tests to claim his 450 wickets which is one way of spotlighting his being one of the most powerful leg spinners in the history of the game. All these bowlers together represent the range of techniques from leg spin to off spin to fast bowling that have outplayed batsmen all around the world through different eras.

Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 450 Test Wickets

The milestone of taking 450 Test wickets after a relatively short period of time is not only indicative of skill but also of the player’s ability to last and be consistent at the top level. Muralitharan’s record is still considered the ideal one, while Ashwin, with his phenomenal strike rate among the bowlers who have surpassed the 450 mark, is still writing his story as one of the greats of the present day. The presence of McGrath and Warne indicates that both the pace and spin disciplines have given the game not only players but also such who have globally influenced it. All these bowlers have made their mark on Test cricket and continue to be the sources of inspiration for the coming generations to embrace the values of skill, patience, and tactical intelligence in bowling.

Also Read: IND-W vs SL-W: Shafali Verma Sets New Benchmark In Women’s T20I, Breaks Smriti Mandhana’s Record Of…

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 3:59 AM IST
From Anil Kumble To Shane Warne: Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 450 Test Wickets

