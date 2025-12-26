LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND-W vs SL-W: Shafali Verma Sets New Benchmark In Women's T20I, Breaks Smriti Mandhana's Record Of…

IND-W vs SL-W: Shafali Verma Sets New Benchmark In Women’s T20I, Breaks Smriti Mandhana’s Record Of…

India chased the target in just 13.2 overs and won by eight wickets with a huge margin of time left.

(Image Credit: BCCI Women via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI Women via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 26, 2025 22:27:50 IST



IND-W vs SL-W: Shafali Verma Sets New Benchmark In Women's T20I, Breaks Smriti Mandhana's Record Of…

At the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, during the third T20I match of the series between Indian and Sri Lankan women’s teams, the latter face off was a totally winning one for India and it took no time at all to win the series 3-0 overall. The slow and steady Indian bowling unit, consisting of Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma in particular, made it their goal to stop the Sri Lankan women at their maximum possible score of just 112 runs in 20 overs. The excellent performance of the bowlers did not allow the visiting team to even form gradual partnerships among themselves, thus making it easy for the Indian girls to reach the low target in the good batting conditions without any difficulties.

Shafali Verma Breaks Smriti Mandhana's Record Of..

India required 113 runs to win, and they started well but lost Mandhana quickly. Nevertheless, party time for Shafali Verma, the new player, who was the day’s best, rallied the total with his bat by making the magic of 79 not out off just 42 balls. Her innings of speed was full of sixes and excellent strokes; she got her fifty at a record breaking rate that was faster than the previous one set by Mandhana. So, she secured her place in one of the fastest fifties in Women’s T20I cricket. Shafali’s innings not only made the chase easy but also brought about India’s victory in super intense and super fast manner, so making her name better and better as one of the most devastating batters in women’s cricket.

IND-W vs SL-W

India chased the target in just 13.2 overs and won by eight wickets with a huge margin of time left. The victory sealed a strong showing throughout the three match series and proved India’s firepower and depth in the batting as well as the bowling departments. This win was a strong signal that the team was gaining confidence ahead of international matches, with Shafali Verma’s record breaking innings being the most wonderful individual performance of the match.

Also Read: IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I: Shafali Verma’s Half-Century Powers India Women To 3-0 Series Lead Against Sri Lanka Women

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 10:27 PM IST
IND-W vs SL-W: Shafali Verma Sets New Benchmark In Women’s T20I, Breaks Smriti Mandhana’s Record Of…

