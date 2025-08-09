LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > From Court to Controversy: Novak Djokovic Fined in Spain Ahead of US Open Chase

From Court to Controversy: Novak Djokovic Fined in Spain Ahead of US Open Chase

Novak Djokovic has been fined 15,000 Euros by Spain’s Marbella council for illegal construction at his property. As he prepares for the US Open, where he aims for a record 25th Grand Slam title, Djokovic faces stiff competition from rising stars like Alcaraz and Sinner amid off-court distractions.

Novak Djokovic has been fined 15,000 Euros by Spain’s Marbella council (Image Credit - X)
Novak Djokovic has been fined 15,000 Euros by Spain’s Marbella council (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 9, 2025 16:48:43 IST

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic has been hit with 15,000 Euros fine by the Marbella city council for unauthorized construction at his property in southern Spain. The municipality had earlier ordered Djokovic and his wife Jelena to either regularize the illegal structures or demolish them. Despite the couple recently submitting documents showing their willingness to comply, local authorities refused to extend the deadline and proceeded with the penalty. The fine comes as a significant distraction just weeks before the US Open, where Djokovic is eyeing history.

Skipping Warm-Ups, Focusing on US Open

Novak Djokovic has opted out of the key lead-up tournaments, the Cincinnati Open and the National Bank Open to rest and recover ahead of the US Open, scheduled from August 24 to September 7 in New York. The Serbian star has already won a record 24 Grand Slam titles, but his quest for the 25th has hit roadblocks this season. He fell short at both the French Open and Wimbledon, losing to rising star Jannik Sinner in the semifinals. Despite the setbacks, Djokovic remains a top contender.

Can Novak Djokovic Overcome the Next-Gen Threat?

Currently vacationing with family and friends, Djokovic is expected to return to training soon. Though he brings unmatched experience and resilience, the emergence of young stars like Carlos Alcaraz, this year’s French Open champion and Wimbledon winner Jannik Sinner poses a serious threat to his dominance. At 37, Djokovic’s pursuit of a fifth US Open title and a historic 25th Grand Slam will be anything but easy. Yet, given his champion’s mindset and track record at Flushing Meadows, few would count him out.

Countdown to Flushing Meadows

With just weeks to go before the US Open, all eyes are on Djokovic to see if he can overcome both off-court distractions and on-court challenges. His preparation, mindset, and ability to counter rising stars will define whether history is made at Flushing Meadows this year.

Also Read: AC Milan Eyes Hojlund After Vlahovic Talks Stall: What’s Next?

Tags: novak djokovicNovak Djokovic Finedtennis

RELATED News

AC Milan Eyes Hojlund After Vlahovic Talks Stall: What’s Next?
WWE Smack Down Fallout: John Cena Speaks, MCMG Fight Back And Cody Rhodes Returns
Gunther’s SummerSlam Blood Bath Cost Him More Than His Title
NBA Sets Up Exciting Opening Night Matchups And Christmas Day Slate
Barcelona Duo Fined For Missing Post Match Doping Control

LATEST NEWS

From Court to Controversy: Novak Djokovic Fined in Spain Ahead of US Open Chase
Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet In Slow Motion, Shows-Off Hot Bod In Pool Ahead Of War 2 Release
YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.
Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
From Court to Controversy: Novak Djokovic Fined in Spain Ahead of US Open Chase

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Court to Controversy: Novak Djokovic Fined in Spain Ahead of US Open Chase

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Court to Controversy: Novak Djokovic Fined in Spain Ahead of US Open Chase
From Court to Controversy: Novak Djokovic Fined in Spain Ahead of US Open Chase
From Court to Controversy: Novak Djokovic Fined in Spain Ahead of US Open Chase
From Court to Controversy: Novak Djokovic Fined in Spain Ahead of US Open Chase

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?