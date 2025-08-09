LIVE TV
Home > Sports > AC Milan Eyes Hojlund After Vlahovic Talks Stall: What's Next?

AC Milan Eyes Hojlund After Vlahovic Talks Stall: What’s Next?

AC Milan has shifted focus from Dusan Vlahovic to Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund after transfer challenges. Milan aims to secure Hojlund’s agreement first, then negotiate with United over a loan with buy option, targeting a fee below 40 million Euros. Milan offers a key role, while Hojlund currently prefers to stay at United.

AC Milan has shifted focus from Dusan Vlahovic to Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund (Image Credit - X)
AC Milan has shifted focus from Dusan Vlahovic to Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 9, 2025 13:32:58 IST

AC Milan has shifted focus in their summer transfer plans after difficulties signing Dusan Vlahovic, who had long been the Rossoneri’s primary target to strengthen their attack. Now, the club is turning their attention to Manchester United’s Danish striker, Rasmus Hojlund, hoping to bring him to Milanello. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan is pushing hard to secure Hojlund’s agreement before moving forward to negotiate with Manchester United over the transfer details.

From Vlahovic to Hojlund: Milan’s Tactical Shift

Despite the club’s interest, Hojlund has expressed his desire to remain at Manchester United and compete for his place amid strong competition. This stance remains firm even after United’s recent 85 million Euros signing of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, signaling that Hojlund could see his opportunities limited. However, Manchester United appears willing to find a new club for the Danish striker, making Milan’s persistent interest a crucial factor. Milan’s offer stands out because they can promise Hojlund a guaranteed starting role and a central position in their Serie A campaign, a prospect that could be very appealing for his career progression.

Negotiations Heating Up Between Milan and Manchester United

Negotiations between AC Milan and Manchester United are ongoing. The English club has shown openness to a loan deal with an option to buy, but both sides are still working on the financial details. Milan wants to keep the total transfer cost under 40 million Euros, proposing a loan fee of around €5-6 million plus a buyout option of 28-30 million Euros. United, on the other hand, are aiming to push the price above €40 million, potentially sparking interest from other clubs.

Milan’s Confidence Amid Challenges

While an agreement between the clubs seems close, Milan’s bigger challenge remains convincing Hojlund to accept the move. The Danish striker’s current preference is to stay and fight for his place at Manchester United. However, Milan continues to maintain frequent contact with the intermediary managing the deal, showing strong determination to finalize the transfer quickly. The Rossoneri remain optimistic that their project and guaranteed key role offer will eventually persuade Hojlund to join the club.

Tags: footballManchester UnitedRasmus Hojlundsoccer

AC Milan Eyes Hojlund After Vlahovic Talks Stall: What’s Next?

