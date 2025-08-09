LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WWE Smack Down Fallout: John Cena Speaks, MCMG Fight Back And Cody Rhodes Returns

WWE Smack Down Fallout: John Cena Speaks, MCMG Fight Back And Cody Rhodes Returns

In a thrilling tag battle against Talla Tonga and JC Mateo, the Motor City Machine Guns showed off their brave underdog traits. While focussing on the Undisputed WWE Championship, Cody Rhodes also made an appearance.

A passionate Cena connection with the Montreal audience served as the bookend to a show that was full of energy, nostalgia, and the build up to August 31.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 9, 2025 06:16:00 IST

Back on the last SmackDown John Cena presented response to the appalling Brock Lesnar assault that culminated SummerSlam, bringing into play a costly battle potential scheduling of Clash in Paris; rumor: keeps upcoming potential.

The Motor City Machine Guns (Shelley & Sabin) faced off the team of Talla Tonga and JC Mateo in a match full of energetic tag-team wrestling that serve as the testament to the underdog spirit of the MCMG.

A quick recap

In due time, against this frenetic backdrop, Cody Rhodes made an appearance and brought the energy levels to the show, hinting on his future target of becoming Undisputed WWE Champ.
Meanwhile in other news, the blue brand has increased its build up to Clash in Paris, including further conflict between Wyatt Sicks, the champion of women Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill, and growing rivalries such as Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, and clashes with Aleister Black and Damian Priest.

This episode was a kick start to the next PPV on the WWE calendar the emotional comeback of Cena in this episode, the presence of Rhodes, the twist in story lines across the men and the women divisions kept emotions and chatter at an accelerated pace into the August 31 show.

Cena discussed about the power of the building. Cena said, “So just imagine being one of those people in the back trying to put a show on you guys. This is very scary when the audience joins in the singing, so he recommended picturing yourself to be at the ring. Thanks to this”, fans started chanting Ola, Ola. Мock entrepreneurs saw the opportunity to make money by introducing their own version in the form of a new version of probably the most popular song in soccer history Ole, Ole, Ole. Cena states that he greets and enjoys every minute of the activities of the fans.  He added, “It isn’t, as it were, forever,” because–believe me–it does not.  The fans in response sang back, “Thanks Cena.”  Cena said he had been to Montreal over 20 years and they had shared a lot of amazing memories back in the ring.  

Tags: Cody Rhodesjohn cenaSmackdown ResultsWWE

