LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Gunther’s SummerSlam Blood Bath Cost Him More Than His Title

Gunther’s SummerSlam Blood Bath Cost Him More Than His Title

Due to a rumoured orbital blowout fracture and septal haematoma he suffered in his bout against CM Punk at SummerSlam, WWE has recently revealed on Raw that Gunther, also known as the Ring General, will be sidelined indefinitely.

WWE can help him by letting him fully recover as they are aware that the main event stage is full. He will make a violent and multi storylined comeback when he returns later.
WWE can help him by letting him fully recover as they are aware that the main event stage is full. He will make a violent and multi storylined comeback when he returns later.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 9, 2025 05:46:00 IST

It was revealed at the most recent raw that due to suffering severe facial injuries in the SummerSlam main event, Gunther, or better known as The Ring General, is indefinitely out of action. Michael Cole disclosed that he got a septal hematoma and orbital blowout fracture when CM Punk smacked him face-first into the announce desk in the agonizing match.

Dramatic angle

It is further seen that Gunther was already dealing with an existing nose problem before competing in the match, and he is also reported to need to undergo surgery after the match, which is in line with the dramatic angle of a busted nose to be portrayed throughout the event. The blood at the match was a theatrically conceived event but based on the real recovery need.

Although it is unclear how long he will be away the industry insiders indicate that he might be out of action during the upcoming European tour by WWE and the well renowned Clash in Paris event. The main-event picture is considerably crowded now between the brief championship reign of CM Punk and the shocking cash-in by Seth Rollins which allows the creative staff to afford Gunther as much time as he needs to rehabilitate

This layoff presents a storyline avenue: a scarred, but not animus, Gunther can come back more ferocious and still had championship ambitions that when decimated through the muck and mire of the WWE top scene. WWE will give details of his healing process through Raw and other official digital platforms.

Also Read: WWE’s Silent Millionaire, Who Earned While Hidden?

Tags: CM Punk vs GuntherGuntherSummerSlam 2025WWE SummerSlam

RELATED News

AC Milan Eyes Hojlund After Vlahovic Talks Stall: What’s Next?
WWE Smack Down Fallout: John Cena Speaks, MCMG Fight Back And Cody Rhodes Returns
NBA Sets Up Exciting Opening Night Matchups And Christmas Day Slate
Barcelona Duo Fined For Missing Post Match Doping Control
Soccer Shift, Women’s World Cup Ditches Broadcast TV For Streaming

LATEST NEWS

YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.
Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
Gunther’s SummerSlam Blood Bath Cost Him More Than His Title

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gunther’s SummerSlam Blood Bath Cost Him More Than His Title

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gunther’s SummerSlam Blood Bath Cost Him More Than His Title
Gunther’s SummerSlam Blood Bath Cost Him More Than His Title
Gunther’s SummerSlam Blood Bath Cost Him More Than His Title
Gunther’s SummerSlam Blood Bath Cost Him More Than His Title

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?