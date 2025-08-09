Gunther’s SummerSlam Blood Bath Cost Him More Than His Title

It was revealed at the most recent raw that due to suffering severe facial injuries in the SummerSlam main event, Gunther, or better known as The Ring General, is indefinitely out of action. Michael Cole disclosed that he got a septal hematoma and orbital blowout fracture when CM Punk smacked him face-first into the announce desk in the agonizing match.

Dramatic angle

It is further seen that Gunther was already dealing with an existing nose problem before competing in the match, and he is also reported to need to undergo surgery after the match, which is in line with the dramatic angle of a busted nose to be portrayed throughout the event. The blood at the match was a theatrically conceived event but based on the real recovery need.

Although it is unclear how long he will be away the industry insiders indicate that he might be out of action during the upcoming European tour by WWE and the well renowned Clash in Paris event. The main-event picture is considerably crowded now between the brief championship reign of CM Punk and the shocking cash-in by Seth Rollins which allows the creative staff to afford Gunther as much time as he needs to rehabilitate

This layoff presents a storyline avenue: a scarred, but not animus, Gunther can come back more ferocious and still had championship ambitions that when decimated through the muck and mire of the WWE top scene. WWE will give details of his healing process through Raw and other official digital platforms.

