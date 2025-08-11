From Glory To Goodbye: Montse Tome’s Sudden Exit

Today August 11, 2025, in a dramatic turnaround, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has gone on record to say Montse Tome has resigned as the head coach of the women National Team of Spain. It has been decided not to prolong her contract which expires August, which spells the end of her tenure after a mixed period of euphoria and disappointments on the global scene.

Her achievements with the team

In her perceived one and a half year stint in charge, Tome has presented impressive triumph: she won the first ever UEFA Women Nations League in 2023/24 and brought the country to a great success during the UEFA Women Euro 2025, where the group stopped short of raising the trophy after being defeated by England in a penalty shoot-out, during which they lost twice.

Victory was also not beyond a shaky foundation. Tomes tenure was not squeaky clean. Her relations to Jorge Vilda, the controversial former coach dismissed during the scandal of the Rubiales back in the 2023 Women World Cup triggered her rise with rumors of her being a part of the regime rather than a part of change.

Nevertheless, her mass appeal with players was of great value. This ability to connect with people has helped Tome persuade several big names into rejoining the national set up following a boycott across the entire team, with her personal relationship convincing people she was someone they could trust.

Who is replacing Montse?

However she did not have everything in her way. Concerns were raised on issues of selective omissions of players, a desire to get a clarification of her leadership philosophy and instances of poor communication wherein players were said to have learned on social media about secondary decisions relating to the squad before any of them had been revealed. Nonetheless, her field achievements were great: the ranking as the World No. 1, Nations League trophy, and reaching the Euro final cannot be neglected. Nevertheless, RFEF made a decision that it was time to go in a new direction. However, in a move that demonstrated genuine commitment to change the future, Tome is to be replaced by Sonia Bermudez, an honorable name in Spanish women soccer, and hopefully would see Spain back in the championship position.

According to the new chapter Spain is entering, the RFEF may be dedicated to an outcome based vision. As Tome already has an apparent successor, the question everyone is concerned with is how Bermudez can manage to restore team morale without losing the cup winning part and, presumably, how she will manage to win the European cup they failed to take during the 2025 season.

