From Sold-Out Arenas to Salary Fights: WNBA Players Demand More Than Applause

During a sold-out 2025 Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, players used their biggest stage yet to send a powerful message: they want their fair share of the league’s success. Wearing black T-shirts that read “Pay Us What You Owe Us,” more than 40 players gathered for a critical meeting with league officials as the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) nears expiration.

The Message Was Loud, Clear, and United

From chants of “Pay them” during the Most Valuable Player (MVP) ceremony to signs held by players like Brittney Sykes, the weekend became a platform for activism. “We’re fighting for what we’re due,” said veteran Natasha Cloud. “Our value is clear and we’re not settling for crumbs.” The league’s rapid growth was on full display with record attendance, fan engagement, and merchandise sales.

All-Star Game MVP and WNBPA vice president Napheesa Collier underscored the stakes. “The current salary system isn’t paying us what we’re owed,” she said. “Both sides are going to fight hard for this. We just have to make sure they know we’re not backing down.” Collier also praised the historic player turnout and unity between rising stars and league veterans.

Revenue Sharing at the Center of Negotiations

The top priority for players is a new revenue-sharing model. Currently, they receive 50 percent of shared revenue only if the league exceeds an annual revenue target, a benchmark often missed. By contrast, NBA players get 50 percent regardless of targets. Union president Nneka Ogwumike said the league’s proposal leans toward fixed percentages that don’t reflect the league’s growing business.

“Pay us what you owe us.” Players making their voices heard ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/8ZFtzqy3QP — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 20, 2025

Players Demand More Than Promises

Caitlin Clark, one of the league’s most recognizable and marketable stars, earns just USD 78,066 on her rookie contract, a figure that starkly contrasts with her national profile and the revenue she helps generate. “We’re fortunate to have sponsorships, however we should be paid more,” Clark said, highlighting a financial reality many players share. Veteran guard Natasha Cloud revealed she plans to use her USD 57,000 All-Star skills contest winnings as a down payment on a home, a telling example of the limited earning power in the current system.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has described ongoing CBA negotiations as “productive,” noting that a more lucrative revenue-sharing model may be on the horizon. However, with no firm deadline in place and pressure from both fans and players mounting, the call for real structural change is growing louder. The message from the athletes is clear: they’re done settling now, they want action.

Also Read: Islam Dulatov Dazzles in UFC Debut with First-Round Knockout of Adam Fugitt