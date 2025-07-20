LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS
Live TV
TRENDING |
best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS best stocks for women Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India AIIMS
Home > Sports > Islam Dulatov Dazzles in UFC Debut with First-Round Knockout of Adam Fugitt

Islam Dulatov Dazzles in UFC Debut with First-Round Knockout of Adam Fugitt

Islam Dulatov made a spectacular UFC debut at UFC 318, knocking out Adam Fugitt in the first round with a check left hook. The German fighter extended his MMA record to 12-1 and took no damage. A model and YouTuber off the mat, Dulatov is now a rising name in the welterweight division.

Islam Dulatov knocked out Adam Fugitt in the first round at UFC debut (Image Credit - X)
Islam Dulatov knocked out Adam Fugitt in the first round at UFC debut (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 16:13:13 IST

After a postponed bout in February due to injury, Islam Dulatov finally stepped into the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) octagon at UFC 318 and delivered in a spectacular fashion. The 26-year-old German fighter, who earned his contract through Dana White’s Contender Series, faced Adam Fugitt in a welterweight prelim at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Saturday (July 19). Dulatov made up for lost time, stopping Adam Fugitt with a clean check left hook and follow-up punches at 4:06 of Round 1.

Precision Striking and Cage Control

From the opening bell Islam Dulatov seized control, taking the center of the cage and dictating the tempo. He showcased sharp striking with straight rights and low kicks while neutralizing Fugitt’s grappling attempts with solid takedown defense and slick footwork. Fugitt tried to turn the tide with clinch work and leg kicks but found himself overwhelmed by Dulatov’s precision and calm under pressure.

The turning point came when Dulatov landed a crisp one-two, followed by a perfectly timed check left hook that floored Fugitt. A few well-placed punches on the ground brought the referee in to wave off the fight, marking a statement win for the debutant.

Model Knockout and Back to Modeling

Islam Dulatov is now 12-1 in his Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) career and 1-0 in the UFC, extended his winning streak with a flawless performance, taking virtually no damage. After the bout, he joked with Daniel Cormier about returning to his day job as a model. He and his brother also run a YouTube channel with over 140,000 subscribers, boosting his profile beyond the cage.

A New Name to Watch in the Welterweight Division

With composure, crisp technique, and star presence, Dulatov’s debut made a lasting impression. UFC fans and matchmakers alike will be eager to see what comes next for the fast-rising German prospect.

Also Read: Hugo Ekitike’s Transfer To Liverpool: Contract Terms Revealed

Tags: Islam DulatovUFCUFC 318

More News

UP Bans Weapons And Loud Bikes On Kanwar Yatra Routes Amid Violence Reports
Who Is Harry Jowsey? 49-Year-Old Sia Sparks Romance Rumours with Netflix Star, 28, Post Cosy Dinner Date
Mass Suicide In Ahmedabad: Family Of Five, Including Three Children, Found Dead In Gujarat’s Bagodara
Islam Dulatov Dazzles in UFC Debut with First-Round Knockout of Adam Fugitt
“He Is Not Here, Right?”: Siddaramaiah Skips Naming Shivakumar Amid Ongoing Karnataka CM Post Controversy
Shahid Kapoor Going Shirtless On His Mediterranean Vacation Leaves The Internet Asking For More, Fans Can’t Believe He Is 44
Hugo Ekitike’s Transfer To Liverpool: Contract Terms Revealed
Blockbuster First Half of 2025: From The Royals To Rana Naidu 2, Do Not Miss These Top Shows On Netflix
IBPS PO & SO Recruitment 2025: Last Chance to Apply, Deadline July 21
Ramayana In Pakistan: Ashmal Lalwany Is Ram, Raana Kazmi Is Sita, And Karachi Is The Stage — Believe It Or Not!
Islam Dulatov Dazzles in UFC Debut with First-Round Knockout of Adam Fugitt

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Islam Dulatov Dazzles in UFC Debut with First-Round Knockout of Adam Fugitt

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Islam Dulatov Dazzles in UFC Debut with First-Round Knockout of Adam Fugitt
Islam Dulatov Dazzles in UFC Debut with First-Round Knockout of Adam Fugitt
Islam Dulatov Dazzles in UFC Debut with First-Round Knockout of Adam Fugitt
Islam Dulatov Dazzles in UFC Debut with First-Round Knockout of Adam Fugitt

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?