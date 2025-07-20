Islam Dulatov Dazzles in UFC Debut with First-Round Knockout of Adam Fugitt

After a postponed bout in February due to injury, Islam Dulatov finally stepped into the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) octagon at UFC 318 and delivered in a spectacular fashion. The 26-year-old German fighter, who earned his contract through Dana White’s Contender Series, faced Adam Fugitt in a welterweight prelim at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Saturday (July 19). Dulatov made up for lost time, stopping Adam Fugitt with a clean check left hook and follow-up punches at 4:06 of Round 1.

Precision Striking and Cage Control

From the opening bell Islam Dulatov seized control, taking the center of the cage and dictating the tempo. He showcased sharp striking with straight rights and low kicks while neutralizing Fugitt’s grappling attempts with solid takedown defense and slick footwork. Fugitt tried to turn the tide with clinch work and leg kicks but found himself overwhelmed by Dulatov’s precision and calm under pressure.

The turning point came when Dulatov landed a crisp one-two, followed by a perfectly timed check left hook that floored Fugitt. A few well-placed punches on the ground brought the referee in to wave off the fight, marking a statement win for the debutant.

Model Knockout and Back to Modeling

Islam Dulatov is now 12-1 in his Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) career and 1-0 in the UFC, extended his winning streak with a flawless performance, taking virtually no damage. After the bout, he joked with Daniel Cormier about returning to his day job as a model. He and his brother also run a YouTube channel with over 140,000 subscribers, boosting his profile beyond the cage.

A New Name to Watch in the Welterweight Division

With composure, crisp technique, and star presence, Dulatov’s debut made a lasting impression. UFC fans and matchmakers alike will be eager to see what comes next for the fast-rising German prospect.

Also Read: Hugo Ekitike’s Transfer To Liverpool: Contract Terms Revealed