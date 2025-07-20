LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Hugo Ekitike’s Transfer To Liverpool: Contract Terms Revealed

Hugo Ekitike’s Transfer To Liverpool: Contract Terms Revealed

Prior to Liverpool, Newcastle United tried to sign the striker, but the German team rejected their offer. In an attempt to further his career, the Frenchman has recently set his sights on joining the Merseyside club.

With his combination of speed, technical proficiency, and adaptability, the 22-year-old is a perfect fit for Arne Slot's tactical scheme.
With his combination of speed, technical proficiency, and adaptability, the 22-year-old is a perfect fit for Arne Slot's tactical scheme.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 16:08:26 IST

With Premier League winners on the cusp of signing Hugo Ekitike, a striker for Eintracht Frankfurt, Liverpool manager Arne Lot’s hunt for a striker appears to be coming to a conclusion. Fabrizio Romano claims that the current agreement is estimated to be worth over €90 million, with the possibility of reaching €95 million. It is anticipated that the French striker will sign a six-year contract that will last through June 2031.

Contract Details

According to Florian Plettenberg, a journalist for Sky Germany, Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt have reached a preliminary deal to sign 23-year-old Hugo Ekitike for an estimated €95 million, including add-ons. When Ekitike’s medical is over, which should happen soon, he will sign a six-year contract with Liverpool till 2031. After Omar Marmoush (€75 million) left for Manchester City and Randal Kolo Muani (€95 million) left for Paris Saint-Germain, the Frenchman is Eintracht Frankfurt’s next major sell. 

Ekitike, who finished the previous season with 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 games, was not wanted by Eintracht Frankfurt, but at €100 million, the Hessen club finds it hard to refuse. Additionally, it represents a sizable return on the €16.5 million they spent on the French forward last summer from PSG.

Ekitike will be the latest player to leave the Bundesliga for the Premier League champions, following Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong, and SGE is prepared to handle his departure with the addition of Jonathan Burkardt and Franjo Ivanovic as replacements.

But why Hugo?

Ekitike is notable not only for his goal return but also for the range of ways he can harm teams. His 44 crucial passes in 2024–25 led to eight assists, the 24th-best return in the Bundesliga. With his low centre of gravity, Ekitike can take on opponents when he pulls wide. He has decent feet for a large man at 6′ 3″. With 52 dribbles, Ekitike finished sixth in Germany’s top division this season.

Hugo Ekitike’s Transfer To Liverpool: Contract Terms Revealed

