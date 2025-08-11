Gareth Bale To Deliver Hot Takes On Premier League And UCL

Ex Real Madrid and Wales striker Gareth Bale has been formally recruited to join TNT Sports as one of its core pundits both in terms of covering the Premier League and also in the coverage of the Champions League in the coming 2025/26 season. Bale will be on a predominant line up which will be with former professionals such as Peter Crouch and Joe Cole in Saturday lunch time broadcasts in the Premier League.

Why Bale?

Bale has been brought in because TNT Sports felt that he played well on the day when its cameras covered Tottenham in the Europa League victory in Bilbao over Manchester United earlier this year. His incisive comments could be seen earlier when the broadcaster examined the Champions League group game of Liverpool against Real Madrid.

Who is Bale replacing?

The 36 year old Bale takes the place of Rio Ferdinand who declined to extend his contract after 12 years at TNT. Ferdinand withdrew in order to get into business and close more time with family. TNT Sports has exclusive rights to air 52 Premier League games in the current season mostly Saturday kick offs at 12:30 pm, with some midweek matches as well. It is a contribution to the opening season of a new four year cycle of rights which have more live matches than some seasons. Sky Sports, in its turn, will broadcast 215 live games including the match between Liverpool and Bournemouth.

TNT is also the exclusive broadcaster of nearly every Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League matches on the continental one. The only exception to that is a single Champions League match on Tuesday night which is being streamed using Amazon Prime. Also, during the current season, four year deal to cover the FA Cup arguments TNT begins, but will also keep coverage of some matches, including two quarter finals, a semi final and the overall, BBC.

