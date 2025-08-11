LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Gareth Bale To Deliver Hot Takes On Premier League And UCL

Gareth Bale To Deliver Hot Takes On Premier League And UCL

In August 2025, Bale signed a deal to join TNT Sports as a main pundit and will cover Premier League and Champions League matches over the course of the 2025/26 season. He will work together with great players such as Peter Crouch, Joe Cole and Owen Hargreaves.

Bale impressed in his on air performance during Tottenham Europa League final victory and his past Champions League coverage.
Bale impressed in his on air performance during Tottenham Europa League final victory and his past Champions League coverage.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 11, 2025 22:28:12 IST

Ex Real Madrid and Wales striker Gareth Bale has been formally recruited to join TNT Sports as one of its core pundits both in terms of covering the Premier League and also in the coverage of the Champions League in the coming 2025/26 season. Bale will be on a predominant line up which will be with former professionals such as Peter Crouch and Joe Cole in Saturday lunch time broadcasts in the Premier League. 

Why Bale?

Bale has been brought in because TNT Sports felt that he played well on the day when its cameras covered Tottenham in the Europa League victory in Bilbao over Manchester United earlier this year. His incisive comments could be seen earlier when the broadcaster examined the Champions League group game of Liverpool against Real Madrid.

Who is Bale replacing?

The 36 year old Bale takes the place of Rio Ferdinand who declined to extend his contract after 12 years at TNT. Ferdinand withdrew in order to get into business and close more time with family. TNT Sports has exclusive rights to air 52 Premier League games in the current season mostly Saturday kick offs at 12:30 pm, with some midweek matches as well. It is a contribution to the opening season of a new four year cycle of rights which have more live matches than some seasons. Sky Sports, in its turn, will broadcast 215 live games including the match between Liverpool and Bournemouth.

TNT is also the exclusive broadcaster of nearly every Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League matches on the continental one. The only exception to that is a single Champions League match on Tuesday night which is being streamed using Amazon Prime. Also, during the current season, four year deal to cover the FA Cup arguments TNT begins, but will also keep coverage of some matches, including two quarter finals, a semi final and the overall, BBC.

Also Read: From Glory To Goodbye: Montse Tome’s Sudden Exit

Tags: English premier leagueGareth BaleTNT SportsUCL

RELATED News

Whispers In Cristiano Ronaldo’s Household: What’s Really Going On Between Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s Mother?
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
Israeli Scientists May Have Found a Way to Stop This Painful Food Allergy Before It Starts
LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match
World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists
Ballon d’Or Nominee Benched, PSG Makes Bold Move
Gareth Bale To Deliver Hot Takes On Premier League And UCL

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gareth Bale To Deliver Hot Takes On Premier League And UCL

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gareth Bale To Deliver Hot Takes On Premier League And UCL
Gareth Bale To Deliver Hot Takes On Premier League And UCL
Gareth Bale To Deliver Hot Takes On Premier League And UCL
Gareth Bale To Deliver Hot Takes On Premier League And UCL

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?