Home > Sports > Gautam Gambhir Exit As Team India's Head Coach Soon?

Gautam Gambhir’s Contradictions: Gautam Gambhir's future as the Indian head coach is already raising eyebrows among the fans due to the last team's poor showings. The BCCI is now the final resort amid intensifying pressure and speculation for making a decision.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: November 27, 2025 11:58:03 IST

Gautam Gambhir’s Contradictions: Gautam Gambhir’s time as India’s head coach has unavoidably become one of the most controversial periods in Indian cricket history. His recent remark, where he prioritised ‘results take time’ and Indian cricket being in ‘transition phase’ was meant to reduce pressure after continuous failures. His recent statement ‘Indian cricket is important, I am not important. I am the same guy who got results in England, won the Champions Trophy, and the Asia Cup. This is a team which is learning’ suffered severe backlash on X.

What Do The Cricketing Experts Say About Gautam Gambhir? 

With this, experts have also started to openly question Gambhir’s methods and temperament. A number of former players have indicated that even though Gambhir is well recognized for his intensity and competitiveness, such traits still need to be channeled into having a clearly defined strategy and being a good manager of men, the two skills that are considered lacking in the Indian team by the analysts. Broadcast panels and cricket commentators have identified the Indian team’s fractured middle order plans, erratic bowling changes, and puzzling selection as the recurring problems. Some pundits maintain that Gambhir took over a side needing a major overhaul, while others think that his cuts have made the existing weaknesses more pronounced than they were before. It is precisely such contrasting expert opinions that have further strengthened the rumor that Gambhir’s method might need adjusting. A major backlash was received after India was white washed in their home series against South Africa. Even during practice sessions, the crowd raised ‘Hay Hay Gautam Gambhir’

Gautam Gambhir And His Controversies During His Tenure As Head Coach Of India

Gambhir, however, notwithstanding the controversies surrounding his management, won’t let them, his tenure, by the way, was not free of controversies. His confrontations with the players of the senior team in public, dressing room tension, and his heated exchanges with the press have not only been there but have also been very much in the news. The directness of Gambhir’s talking has brought him admiration in some areas, but on the other hand, it has also created an image of conflict, be it through the lens of truth or through media exaggeration. Besides, his candid remarks on certain tactical blunders and occasional veiled criticisms of the players’ implementation have opened the floor for discussions regarding his suitability as a leader for a transitioning team.

What Do The Fans Say About Gautam Gambhir’s Statement Post Match?

These controversies have not only been magnified by India’s recent defeats but also have drawn more and more attention. The Indian cricket team’s unexpected home Tests whitewash, loss of important limited overs series by their own mistakes, and inability to capitalize on their good positions have left the supporters in doubt about the team’s future. 









The speculation regarding the future of Gambhir as head coach is a product of all these threads his statements, the experts’ concerns, the controversies, and the increasing fan anger working together. For the time being, the rumor of a possible exit is more a reflection of the pressure and expectations associated with the position than that of any actual movement.

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 10:58 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
