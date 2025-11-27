LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Worst Airline Experience’ Mohammed Siraj Slams Air India Express For Failing To Assist Stranded Passengers

After a delay of hours and no communication, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj took to criticizing Air India Express. The passengers were left frustrated and the airline was criticized widely because of poor customer handling. The airline issued an apology later on, but it mentioned operational issues as the reason.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 27, 2025 09:40:31 IST

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj took his criticism of Air India Express to the next level when the Airline flight IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad was delayed for hours and eventually canceled. The flight which was scheduled to depart at 7:25 pm was still at the airport, and in particular, Siraj after making many calls to the airline just to find out the situation, received no response.

What Did Mohammed Siraj Say?

He termed the whole issue as ‘really frustrating’, calling it ‘the worst airline experience’. Siraj’s discontent with the situation was expressed on social media where he mentioned that passengers had to wait for four hours without any information or assistance. Further, he warned people not to fly with the airline suggesting that if it cannot ‘take a stand,’ he ‘would not advise anyone to take this flight’ and the airline should wait for that moment. His post went viral immediately and the airline was compelled to reply to him, and this time the tone was apologetic.



What Did Air India Express Reply?

They first confirmed that the flight had to be cancelled because of ‘unforeseen operational reasons’ and then assured that their airport staff was present to assist the passengers with re arrangements and support.



The whole incident has brought up harsh reactions not only from Siraj but also from other travelers and social media users who were quite sympathetically expressing their annoyance with the airline for its non transparent policy. Quite a few patients condemned the airline’s participation in the lack of communication, describing the long silence and uncertainty as ‘a management choice.’ To an extent, when basic communication is the minimum expectation, Siraj’s complaint has highlighted what many consider to be a major lapse in customer care by Air India Express.

Also Read: When Is India’s Next Test Series? Complete Schedule After Humiliating South Africa Defeat

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 9:40 AM IST
