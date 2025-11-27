‘Worst Airline Experience’ Mohammed Siraj Slams Air India Express For Failing To Assist Stranded Passengers

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj took his criticism of Air India Express to the next level when the Airline flight IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad was delayed for hours and eventually canceled. The flight which was scheduled to depart at 7:25 pm was still at the airport, and in particular, Siraj after making many calls to the airline just to find out the situation, received no response.

What Did Mohammed Siraj Say?

He termed the whole issue as ‘really frustrating’, calling it ‘the worst airline experience’. Siraj’s discontent with the situation was expressed on social media where he mentioned that passengers had to wait for four hours without any information or assistance. Further, he warned people not to fly with the airline suggesting that if it cannot ‘take a stand,’ he ‘would not advise anyone to take this flight’ and the airline should wait for that moment. His post went viral immediately and the airline was compelled to reply to him, and this time the tone was apologetic.

Air India flight no IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad was supposed to take off at 7.25 however there has been no communication from the airline and after repeatedly following up, they have just delayed the flight with no proper reasoning. This has been really frustrating and… — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) November 26, 2025







What Did Air India Express Reply?

They first confirmed that the flight had to be cancelled because of ‘unforeseen operational reasons’ and then assured that their airport staff was present to assist the passengers with re arrangements and support.

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused, Mr Siraj. We regret to inform you that the flight has been cancelled due to unforeseen operational reasons. Our team at the airport is actively assisting all guests with the necessary arrangements. We understand how difficult… — Air India Express (@AirIndiaX) November 26, 2025







The whole incident has brought up harsh reactions not only from Siraj but also from other travelers and social media users who were quite sympathetically expressing their annoyance with the airline for its non transparent policy. Quite a few patients condemned the airline’s participation in the lack of communication, describing the long silence and uncertainty as ‘a management choice.’ To an extent, when basic communication is the minimum expectation, Siraj’s complaint has highlighted what many consider to be a major lapse in customer care by Air India Express.

Also Read: When Is India’s Next Test Series? Complete Schedule After Humiliating South Africa Defeat