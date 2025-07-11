Gervonta Davis Arrested: Boxer Jailed On Domestic Violence Charge In Florida

According to Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation records, boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis was arrested on Friday, July 11 on accusations of domestic abuse and battery in Florida.

Records show that Davis, the WBA lightweight champion, is currently incarcerated at Miami-Dade County’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with no bond yet.

The 30-year-old Davis has a criminal record that includes a domestic abuse accusation from 2020 in Florida and jail time for escaping the scene of a hit-and-run incident. Prior to his most recent bout, in which Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. battled to a contentious draw, he was 30-0.

Davis is accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend on Father’s Day

According to police, on the evening of June 15, the lightweight boxing champion of the World Boxing Association went to his ex-girlfriend’s house in Doral to pick up their two kids. After an argument turned physical, Davis allegedly smacked the woman in the face and struck her in the back of the head while she was reaching inside his car. The arrest report states that she suffered a slight cut to her lip as a result of the smack.

During the event, the victim texted her mother to report that Davis was abusing her. The mother observed her daughter sobbing and fighting with Davis when she went outside. According to police, the mother’s cellphone footage shows Davis hurling a small box at the victim.

Davis was charged for slapping a different lady after a domestic conflict in 2022, but the victim subsequently denied the allegations. In 2023, he also entered a guilty plea to four traffic infractions related to a hit-and-run accident in Baltimore in 2020 that left four people hurt, including a pregnant woman. He was placed under house arrest for ninety days and has to complete community service.

When police questioned Davis, he refused to sign a Miranda warning form. He was accused of causing physical harm through battery. According to jail documents, his bond is “to be set.”

According to the arrest record from the Doral Police Department, Davis and his ex-girlfriend argued when Davis was supposed to pick up the kids for Father’s Day. The two of them share custody of two children.

