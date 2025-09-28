GK Question: Who Is The New BCCI President After AGM In Mumbai? Hint- Ex Delhi Cricketer

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) elected former Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas as its new president during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Mumbai on Sunday, September 28.

Manhas replaced Roger Binny, who previously held the position. Rajeev Shukla became the vice president, while Devajit Saikia secured the secretary role.

Prabhtej Singh Bhatia took charge as joint secretary, and A. Raghuram Bhat was named treasurer. The elections also inducted Jaydev Niranjan Shah into the apex council, with Arun Singh Dhumal and M. Khairul Jamal Majumdar joining the governing council.

A momentous occasion to celebrate!

Mithun Manhas has been officially declared as the new President of the ‘Board of Control for Cricket in India’ #BCCI.

What a providential Sunday for the erstwhile district of Doda, one of the remotest parts of Jammu & Kashmir, which incidentally… pic.twitter.com/I6PpEMtH2T — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 28, 2025

Union Minister Congratulates Mithun Manhas

After the announcement, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh congratulated Mithun Manhas through social media. He highlighted the significance of Manhas’s appointment as a major milestone in Indian cricket administration. The new leadership team pledged to work collectively to strengthen the board’s governance and cricketing operations.

The change in leadership marked a new chapter for the BCCI, with a focus on administrative reforms, domestic cricket development, and continued international success. The AGM concluded with unanimous support for the newly elected office-bearers and their responsibilities.

Who is Mithun Manhas?

Mithun Manhas, 45, is regarded as one of India’s most consistent domestic cricket performers. He played 157 first-class matches, scoring 9,714 runs, including many crucial knocks that strengthened his team. In 130 List A matches, he accumulated 4,126 runs, while in 91 T20 games, he added 1,170 runs.

He also contributed with the ball, taking 40 wickets in first-class cricket, 25 wickets in List A, and five wickets in T20s. Known for his versatility, Manhas bowled spin, batted effectively, and occasionally kept wickets, making him a valuable all-rounder in the domestic circuit.

IPL Journey and Contributions

Mithun Manhas also featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he represented three franchises: Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors India, and Chennai Super Kings. His IPL performances highlighted his adaptability in shorter formats and his ability to handle pressure situations. Manhas’s long career in domestic cricket, coupled with his IPL experience, gave him recognition as a reliable cricketer with leadership qualities.

His election as BCCI president is seen as a recognition of his decades-long contribution to Indian cricket at various levels.

