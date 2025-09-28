LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > GK Question: Who Is The New BCCI President After AGM In Mumbai? Hint- Ex Delhi Cricketer

GK Question: Who Is The New BCCI President After AGM In Mumbai? Hint- Ex Delhi Cricketer

Former Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas has been elected as the new BCCI president, replacing Roger Binny during the Annual General Meeting in Mumbai.

Pic Credit : X
Pic Credit : X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: September 28, 2025 15:05:52 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) elected former Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas as its new president during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Mumbai on Sunday, September 28.

Manhas replaced Roger Binny, who previously held the position. Rajeev Shukla became the vice president, while Devajit Saikia secured the secretary role.

Prabhtej Singh Bhatia took charge as joint secretary, and A. Raghuram Bhat was named treasurer. The elections also inducted Jaydev Niranjan Shah into the apex council, with Arun Singh Dhumal and M. Khairul Jamal Majumdar joining the governing council.

Union Minister Congratulates Mithun Manhas

After the announcement, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh congratulated Mithun Manhas through social media. He highlighted the significance of Manhas’s appointment as a major milestone in Indian cricket administration. The new leadership team pledged to work collectively to strengthen the board’s governance and cricketing operations.

The change in leadership marked a new chapter for the BCCI, with a focus on administrative reforms, domestic cricket development, and continued international success. The AGM concluded with unanimous support for the newly elected office-bearers and their responsibilities.

Who is Mithun Manhas?

Mithun Manhas, 45, is regarded as one of India’s most consistent domestic cricket performers. He played 157 first-class matches, scoring 9,714 runs, including many crucial knocks that strengthened his team. In 130 List A matches, he accumulated 4,126 runs, while in 91 T20 games, he added 1,170 runs.

He also contributed with the ball, taking 40 wickets in first-class cricket, 25 wickets in List A, and five wickets in T20s. Known for his versatility, Manhas bowled spin, batted effectively, and occasionally kept wickets, making him a valuable all-rounder in the domestic circuit.

IPL Journey and Contributions

Mithun Manhas also featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he represented three franchises: Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors India, and Chennai Super Kings. His IPL performances highlighted his adaptability in shorter formats and his ability to handle pressure situations. Manhas’s long career in domestic cricket, coupled with his IPL experience, gave him recognition as a reliable cricketer with leadership qualities.

His election as BCCI president is seen as a recognition of his decades-long contribution to Indian cricket at various levels.

Must Read: Indigo Issues Travel Advisory Amid Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, MD Issues Red Alert

Tags: bcciBCCI PresidentMithun Manhas

RELATED News

Sarandeep Singh backs India to outclass Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final
India vs Pakistan Finals Head To Head Records: From 1986 To 2017 – Can India Make History In Asia Cup 2025 Final?
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: CAN India Extend Their Winning Streak Against Pakistan In Final? – Here’s What AI Predicts
India's inaugural Archery Premier League announces season 1 schedule
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Opts Out of Pre Final Photoshoot, Salman Ali Agha Gives His Take

LATEST NEWS

Who is Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, Leading Probe Into Vijay TVK Rally Stampede, Her High-Profile Inquiries & Landmark Judgments
Madhya Pradesh Horror: Navratri Fair In Bhopal Turns Tragic After Giant Wheel Swing Collapses, People Get Stuck Mid-Air Leading To Chaos
Delhi: Crime Branch dismantles counterfeit auto parts operation; 2 persons nabbed, Rs 90 lakh seized
Israel claims to have hit approx 140 targets in Gaza
"Her songs stir human emotions": PM Modi offers heartfelt tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary
AFSPA Extended In Three Assam Districts Until March 2026
GK Question: Who Is The New BCCI President After AGM In Mumbai? Hint- Ex Delhi Cricketer
"Lot of grey in my beard": Ranbir Kapoor's candid reaction to birthday wishes from fans, daughter Raha steals attention
18-Month-Old ‘Passenger Princess’ Boards Flight For The First Time, Video Goes VIRAL For This Reason
GST 2.0 Brings Major Price Cut On Maruti Suzuki Dzire- Don’t Miss These Deals!
GK Question: Who Is The New BCCI President After AGM In Mumbai? Hint- Ex Delhi Cricketer

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GK Question: Who Is The New BCCI President After AGM In Mumbai? Hint- Ex Delhi Cricketer

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GK Question: Who Is The New BCCI President After AGM In Mumbai? Hint- Ex Delhi Cricketer
GK Question: Who Is The New BCCI President After AGM In Mumbai? Hint- Ex Delhi Cricketer
GK Question: Who Is The New BCCI President After AGM In Mumbai? Hint- Ex Delhi Cricketer
GK Question: Who Is The New BCCI President After AGM In Mumbai? Hint- Ex Delhi Cricketer

QUICK LINKS