Home > Sports > 'Go Home To Pakistan': After Bondi Beach Attack, Australian Cricketer Usman Khawaja's Daughters Face Racist Abuse Online; Wife Reacts

‘Go Home To Pakistan’: After Bondi Beach Attack, Australian Cricketer Usman Khawaja’s Daughters Face Racist Abuse Online; Wife Reacts

After the Bondi Beach mass shooting that killed 15 people, Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja’s family faced racist online abuse. His wife Rachel shared hateful messages targeting their daughters and urged unity against Islamophobia, racism, and antisemitism.

Cricketer Usman Khawaja’s family faces racist abuse online. (Photo: IG/Rachel Khawaja)
Cricketer Usman Khawaja’s family faces racist abuse online. (Photo: IG/Rachel Khawaja)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 22, 2025 21:29:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Go Home To Pakistan’: After Bondi Beach Attack, Australian Cricketer Usman Khawaja’s Daughters Face Racist Abuse Online; Wife Reacts

Australia was left reeling after one of its deadliest mass shootings in nearly three decades unfolded at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on December 14.

During a Hanukkah celebration, two gunmen identified as Sajeed Akram and his son Naveed opened fire on the crowd, killing 15 people and injuring several others.

The attack triggered nationwide mourning and condemnation, with messages of solidarity pouring in from across the world.

Racist Backlash Targets Usman Khawaja’s Family

Amid the grief following the Bondi Beach attack, the family of Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja became the target of racist and Islamophobic abuse online.

Khawaja, who is currently part of Australia’s Ashes squad, has not responded publicly to the comments. However, his wife Rachel Khawaja shared screenshots of the hateful messages directed at their family particularly their young daughters.

Children Targeted With Hate-Filled Messages

The online abuse reportedly included deeply disturbing language, with commenters calling the Khawaja children “future school blasters” and using slurs such as “terror blood.”

Some messages went further, telling the family to “go home” to Pakistan, despite Khawaja being an Australian citizen and long-time representative of the national cricket team.

“I’ve collected a small sample of some of the comments we have received over the past week,” Rachel Khawaja wrote on social media. “I would love to say this is new, but sadly we have always received these kinds of messages. But of course, they have gotten worse.”

Rachel Khawaja Calls for Unity Against Hate

Responding to the surge in abuse, Rachel Khawaja urged people to reject racism and religious hatred in all forms. “It is important now more than ever that we continue to come together and stay united,” she said. “Whether it’s standing up against antisemitism, Islamophobia, or racism, we shouldn’t stand for any of it.”

‘Go Home To Pakistan’: After Bondi Beach Attack, Australian Cricketer Usman Khawaja’s Daughters Face Racist Abuse Online; Wife Reacts

Her message highlighted concerns about how fear and grief following violent incidents can quickly turn into collective blame and discrimination against minority communities.

Usman Khawaja Condemns Bondi Beach Attack

Earlier, Usman Khawaja expressed deep sorrow over the Bondi Beach shooting and extended his support to the Jewish community. Sharing a post on social media, he wrote: “To the whole Bondi and Jewish community. Two horrible crimes in two years. Truly devastating news from Bondi today.”

“Lives lost senselessly, families shattered, the Bondi community traumatised. There are no words only heartbreak. My thoughts and prayers are with all affected,” he added.

Khawaja also reshared a statement from the Jewish Council of Australia condemning the violence and expressing grief over the loss of life.

Cricket Australia, ECB and Pat Cummins React

Cricket Australia (CA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) jointly paid tribute to the victims of the Bondi Beach terror attack.

In a statement, the boards said they were “horrified” by the tragedy and extended condolences to the victims, their families, and the Jewish community.

Australian men’s team captain Pat Cummins also expressed heartbreak over the incident. “Absolutely devastated by the horror last night in Bondi,” Cummins wrote on Instagram, urging people to donate blood and support those affected.

The abuse directed at Usman Khawaja’s family has once again sparked conversations around Islamophobia, online hate, and the safety of public figures and their children in times of crisis. As Australia continues to mourn the lives lost at Bondi Beach, calls for unity, empathy, and accountability against hate speech have grown stronger.

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 9:29 PM IST
‘Go Home To Pakistan’: After Bondi Beach Attack, Australian Cricketer Usman Khawaja’s Daughters Face Racist Abuse Online; Wife Reacts

QUICK LINKS