‘India’s Attitude During The Game Was…’ Sarfaraz Ahmed Labels U-19 Team’s Gestures During Asia Cup ‘Unethical’

Pakistan U19 team mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed has criticised Indian team alleging that the junior side showed disrespect during the Asia Cup final on Sunday. Sarfaraz accused the Ayush Mhatre-led team of displaying “unethical” behaviour.

During the match, a video went viral in which Sarfaraz was heard telling the Pakistan players,”You don’t play against ignorant people by becoming ignorant yourself; you must play within the bounds of decency”.

“I have played against the Indian team before. But that Indian team respected the game. But I realised while sitting outside that this team’s behaviour regarding the game was not good, and the Indian team’s conduct in cricket was unethical. You saw on the screen the kind of gestures their players made. But we celebrated the victory with sportsmanship, because there should always be sportsmanship in cricket; what India did is their own action,” Sarfaraz said.

Sarfaraz Ahmed said:"The Indian teams I've played against usually understood the spirit of the game, but in in this match IND team's attitude iwas poor and their conduct unethical. I told my boys to celebrate with true sportsmanship. Cricket should always be played with respect."







“The Prime Minister has announced a reward of Rs10 million for each player, and in the future, these young players will make the country proud,” he added.

The former Pakistan captain also praised the young side for putting up a good show and winning the cup.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the players during the meeting,” he said. “The national Under-19 cricket team displayed excellent cricket, and the players and coaching staff worked tirelessly to achieve this success.”

