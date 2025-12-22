LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'India's Attitude During The Game Was…' Sarfaraz Ahmed Labels U-19 Team's Gestures During Asia Cup 'Unethical'

'India's Attitude During The Game Was…' Sarfaraz Ahmed Labels U-19 Team's Gestures During Asia Cup 'Unethical'

Pakistan under-19 team mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed broke his silence after a video featuring his voice surfaced on social media, alleging that the Indian U19 side showed disrespect during the Asia Cup final on Sunday

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was involved in a heated exchange with Pakistan pacer Ali Raza (PHOTO: X)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi was involved in a heated exchange with Pakistan pacer Ali Raza (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 22, 2025 20:12:48 IST

‘India’s Attitude During The Game Was…’ Sarfaraz Ahmed Labels U-19 Team’s Gestures During Asia Cup ‘Unethical’

Pakistan U19 team mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed has criticised Indian team alleging that the junior side showed disrespect during the Asia Cup final on Sunday. Sarfaraz accused the Ayush Mhatre-led team of displaying “unethical” behaviour.

During the match, a video went viral in which Sarfaraz was heard telling the Pakistan players,”You don’t play against ignorant people by becoming ignorant yourself; you must play within the bounds of decency”.

“I have played against the Indian team before. But that Indian team respected the game. But I realised while sitting outside that this team’s behaviour regarding the game was not good, and the Indian team’s conduct in cricket was unethical. You saw on the screen the kind of gestures their players made. But we celebrated the victory with sportsmanship, because there should always be sportsmanship in cricket; what India did is their own action,” Sarfaraz said.



“The Prime Minister has announced a reward of Rs10 million for each player, and in the future, these young players will make the country proud,” he added.

The former Pakistan captain also praised the young side for putting up a good show and winning the cup. 

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the players during the meeting,” he said. “The national Under-19 cricket team displayed excellent cricket, and the players and coaching staff worked tirelessly to achieve this success.”

Also Read: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Announces Cash Reward For U-19 Players After Asia Cup Win Against India, Know How Much Money Each Player Will Get

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 8:12 PM IST
‘India’s Attitude During The Game Was…’ Sarfaraz Ahmed Labels U-19 Team’s Gestures During Asia Cup ‘Unethical’

