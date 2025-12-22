LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Announces Cash Reward For U-19 Players After Asia Cup Win Against India, Know How Much Money Each Player Will Get

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will host a reception for the Under-19 team, which defeated India in the finals of the just-concluded Asia Cup in Dubai,

Pakistan U19 Team. (Photo Credits: X)
Pakistan U19 Team. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 22, 2025 17:22:02 IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted a reception for the U19 team that won the Asia Cup after defeating India in the final in Dubai on Sunday. The Pakistan team was welcomed warmly at the Islamabad airport in a reception that is “usually reserved only for senior teams.” The Pakistan PM also announced a reward of PKR 1 crore (approximately $1 million) for each player.

The Farhan Yousaf-led side thumped India by 191 runs in the final. After being put into bat, Pakistan put up a mammoth total of 347/8 in 50 overs and then bowled out India for 156. Sameer Minhas who had been in brilliant form in the competition struck 172 to help his side post a big total.

Later, the bowlers rattled the Indian batting unit to eventually win the game.





According to Geo Super reports, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced a generous cash reward for all the players.

Each of the 15 players in the squad will receive PKR 5 million (around INR 15 Lakh).

Talking about the win, Pakistan captain Yousaf said, “We were happy we lost the toss, our plan was same, to bat first. Sameer Minhas played very well in last two matches. Not disappointed, it was a very good total, 348. Boys collectively performed, very happy. We lost the first match against India, management and support staff kept team morale high, they backed us.”

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 5:22 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: ind vs pakindia vs pakistanMohsin NaqviShahbaz SharifU19 Asia Cup

QUICK LINKS