LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate annual convention niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma DOJ Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate annual convention niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma DOJ Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate annual convention niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma DOJ Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate annual convention niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma DOJ
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate annual convention niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma DOJ Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate annual convention niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma DOJ Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate annual convention niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma DOJ Barmer Collector bangladesh india hindu nation debate annual convention niddhi ageral viral video asim munir rohit sharma DOJ
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Mohsin Naqvi Announces Cash Reward For Pakistan U19 Players After Historic Asia Cup Win Against India; Check Amount In INR

Mohsin Naqvi Announces Cash Reward For Pakistan U19 Players After Historic Asia Cup Win Against India; Check Amount In INR

Following the historic win, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced a generous cash reward for the players. According to Geo Super reports, each of the 15 players in the squad will receive PKR 5 million (around INR 15 lakh).

Mohsin Naqvi Handed U19 Asia Cup Trophy To PAK captain Farhan Yousaf. (Photo Credits: X)
Mohsin Naqvi Handed U19 Asia Cup Trophy To PAK captain Farhan Yousaf. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 22, 2025 12:19:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mohsin Naqvi Announces Cash Reward For Pakistan U19 Players After Historic Asia Cup Win Against India; Check Amount In INR

You Might Be Interested In

Pakistan U19 team registered a historic win against India in the U19 Asia Cup to lift the trophy on Sunday in Dubai. Now, according to Geo Super reports, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced a generous cash reward for all the players.

Each of the 15 players in the squad will receive PKR 5 million (around INR 15 Lakh). 

You Might Be Interested In

After being put into bat, Pakistan posted a mammoth 347/8 in 50 overs against the Indian team. Sameer Minhas who has been in an exceptional form in the tournament continued his brilliance with the bat and struck another hundred in the finale. Minhas scored 172 off 113 including nine maximums and 17 fours his dominating knock. 

Apart from him, Ahmed Hussain (56 off 72) and Usman Khan (35 off 45) also made valuable contributions for the side that helped them post a big total. The Pakistan bowlers then put up a stunning show and never let the Indian team take control of the chase. While India started off in a brisk manner, wickets kept tumbling and they were reduced to 59/4 at one stage to eventually get bowled out for 156 and suffer a 191-run defeat. 



Ali Raza scalped four wickets for 42 in 6.2 overs while Mohammad Sayyam, Abdul Subhan and Huzaifa Ahsan picked up two wickets each.

Talking about the decision to bowl first, Indian captain Ayush Mhatre said, “The decision was clear, they batted really well. It was an off day. They batted really well, there was some inconsistency in the line. Had an off day in the field, it happens. There was a simple plan, to bat for 50 overs. It happens. The boys played well, happy that the tournament was really good for us, there were positives, players stood up and did well.”

Also Read: Will Ayush Mhatre Be Heavily Fined After His On-Field Outburst With Pak Bowler Ali Raza Sparks Disciplinary Buzz?

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 12:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: india vs pakistanMohsin NaqviPCBU19 Asia Cup

RELATED News

‘It Had Taken Everything Out Of Me’: Rohit Sharma Makes Candid ODI Retirement Confession Stuns Fans

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women: Smriti Mandhana Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Batter To Score 4000 T20I Runs In Women’s Cricket

U-19 Asia Cup Final: Will Ayush Mhatre Be Heavily Fined After His On-Field Outburst With Pak Bowler Ali Raza Sparks Disciplinary Buzz?

Did India U19 Team Receive Their Runners-up Medal From Mohsin Naqvi? Here’s What Really Happened

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup Final: Sameer Minhas, Bowlers Script Thumping 191-Run Win For PAK Against IND To Clinch Title

LATEST NEWS

Mayavi Entertainment set to massively disrupt and alter the Indian film industry; revolutionize and democratize IP ownership and film financing

Mohsin Naqvi Announces Cash Reward For Pakistan U19 Players After Historic Asia Cup Win Against India; Check Amount In INR

India And New Zealand Announce ‘Free Trade Agreement’; To Serve As Catalyst For Trade, Investment, Innovation

ICSI commemorates 25 years of ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance

Will Banks and Schools Remain Closed on Christmas 2025? Here’s What You Need to Know

Gold and Silver Price Today on 22 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Who Is Anand Varadarajan? Starbucks Appoints Indian-Origin Amazon Veteran As New CTO, Star Tech Executive To Power Company’s Digital Makeover

KP Group to invest INR 36,000 crore in the renewable energy sector in Botswana

Who Is Tina Dabi? From UPSC Topper To Social Media Storm, Controversies That Kept The IAS Officer In Spotlight

After Dhurandhar Dance Video, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and the Jonas Family’s Qawwali Groove Goes Viral

Mohsin Naqvi Announces Cash Reward For Pakistan U19 Players After Historic Asia Cup Win Against India; Check Amount In INR

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mohsin Naqvi Announces Cash Reward For Pakistan U19 Players After Historic Asia Cup Win Against India; Check Amount In INR

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mohsin Naqvi Announces Cash Reward For Pakistan U19 Players After Historic Asia Cup Win Against India; Check Amount In INR
Mohsin Naqvi Announces Cash Reward For Pakistan U19 Players After Historic Asia Cup Win Against India; Check Amount In INR
Mohsin Naqvi Announces Cash Reward For Pakistan U19 Players After Historic Asia Cup Win Against India; Check Amount In INR
Mohsin Naqvi Announces Cash Reward For Pakistan U19 Players After Historic Asia Cup Win Against India; Check Amount In INR

QUICK LINKS