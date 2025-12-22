Mohsin Naqvi Announces Cash Reward For Pakistan U19 Players After Historic Asia Cup Win Against India; Check Amount In INR

Pakistan U19 team registered a historic win against India in the U19 Asia Cup to lift the trophy on Sunday in Dubai. Now, according to Geo Super reports, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced a generous cash reward for all the players.

Each of the 15 players in the squad will receive PKR 5 million (around INR 15 Lakh).

After being put into bat, Pakistan posted a mammoth 347/8 in 50 overs against the Indian team. Sameer Minhas who has been in an exceptional form in the tournament continued his brilliance with the bat and struck another hundred in the finale. Minhas scored 172 off 113 including nine maximums and 17 fours his dominating knock.

Apart from him, Ahmed Hussain (56 off 72) and Usman Khan (35 off 45) also made valuable contributions for the side that helped them post a big total. The Pakistan bowlers then put up a stunning show and never let the Indian team take control of the chase. While India started off in a brisk manner, wickets kept tumbling and they were reduced to 59/4 at one stage to eventually get bowled out for 156 and suffer a 191-run defeat.

Chairman Pcb Mohsin naqvi Appreciat Sameer minhas pic.twitter.com/Z6fvoIkfcZ — Amber Ali🇵🇰 (@aliamber04) December 21, 2025







Ali Raza scalped four wickets for 42 in 6.2 overs while Mohammad Sayyam, Abdul Subhan and Huzaifa Ahsan picked up two wickets each.

Talking about the decision to bowl first, Indian captain Ayush Mhatre said, “The decision was clear, they batted really well. It was an off day. They batted really well, there was some inconsistency in the line. Had an off day in the field, it happens. There was a simple plan, to bat for 50 overs. It happens. The boys played well, happy that the tournament was really good for us, there were positives, players stood up and did well.”

