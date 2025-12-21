LIVE TV
latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar H-1B
U-19 Asia Cup Final: Will Ayush Mhatre Be Heavily Fined After His On-Field Outburst With Pak Bowler Ali Raza Sparks Disciplinary Buzz?

U-19 Asia Cup Final: Will Ayush Mhatre Be Heavily Fined After His On-Field Outburst With Pak Bowler Ali Raza Sparks Disciplinary Buzz?

The U19 Asia Cup final saw controversy after India captain Ayush Mhatre clashed verbally with Pakistan bowler Ali Raza following his dismissal, sparking speculation over possible disciplinary action. Pakistan dominated the match to win the title, while the altercation became a major talking point on social media.

Ayush Mhatre got in a verbal exchange with Pakistani bowler Ali Raza, prompting questions about disciplinary action. (Image: Instagram/ ayush_m255)
Ayush Mhatre got in a verbal exchange with Pakistani bowler Ali Raza, prompting questions about disciplinary action. (Image: Instagram/ ayush_m255)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 21, 2025 20:31:02 IST

U-19 Asia Cup Final: Will Ayush Mhatre Be Heavily Fined After His On-Field Outburst With Pak Bowler Ali Raza Sparks Disciplinary Buzz?

The U19 Asia Cup final between India Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 in Dubai heated up when India captain Ayush Mhatre got into a verbal spat with a Pakistani bowler. The incident happened in the second innings when Mhatre was dismissed by Pakistan’s Ali Raza, who gave him a fiery send-off. The question about whether the Under-19 Indian captain will be fined is looming large. 

After the hot-tempered exchange that saw Mhatre get hysterical and charge at Ali Raza after he had just been dismissed, it led to the speculation if Mhatre would face any disciplinary action. The videos of the squabble have gone viral on social media and have been widely circulated. 

Pakistan posted a mammoth total of 347 runs in their 50 overs, with Sameer Minhas scoring a record-breaking 172 runs. India’s batting struggled as they managed just 152 runs in response, including Mhatre’s cheap dismissal that contributed to the heavy defeat.

Will Ayush Mhatre face disciplinary action?

Ayush Mhatre’s response to an aggressive send-off got ugly as umpires Muhammad Kamruzzaman and Ravindra Kottahachchi had to intervene to stop the altercation with Ali Raza. Mhatre was seen hurling expletives at the bowler, which usually draws a fine of up to 30% and sometimes demerit points. It is to be seen what kind of action will be taken against Mhatre. 

The players from both sides did not greet each other, as it has turned out to be the norm now. The high-stakes youth match between the long-time rivals drew a lot of eyes, and there were divided opinions on Mhatre’s reaction to the incident. 

Pakistan went on to clinch the title with a comprehensive win, which led to intensified reactions on social media, and the incident became one of the most talked-about points of the final.

Also Read: IND VS PAK U-19 Asia Cup Final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Temperament In Question As He Gets In A Fiery Argument With Ali Raza, Fans Say, ‘Blind Slogging Doesn’t Work Every Time’

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 8:31 PM IST
Tags: Ayush Mhatre final india vs pakistan latest news

U-19 Asia Cup Final: Will Ayush Mhatre Be Heavily Fined After His On-Field Outburst With Pak Bowler Ali Raza Sparks Disciplinary Buzz?

U-19 Asia Cup Final: Will Ayush Mhatre Be Heavily Fined After His On-Field Outburst With Pak Bowler Ali Raza Sparks Disciplinary Buzz?
U-19 Asia Cup Final: Will Ayush Mhatre Be Heavily Fined After His On-Field Outburst With Pak Bowler Ali Raza Sparks Disciplinary Buzz?
U-19 Asia Cup Final: Will Ayush Mhatre Be Heavily Fined After His On-Field Outburst With Pak Bowler Ali Raza Sparks Disciplinary Buzz?
U-19 Asia Cup Final: Will Ayush Mhatre Be Heavily Fined After His On-Field Outburst With Pak Bowler Ali Raza Sparks Disciplinary Buzz?

