U-19 Asia Cup Final: Will Ayush Mhatre Be Heavily Fined After His On-Field Outburst With Pak Bowler Ali Raza Sparks Disciplinary Buzz?

The U19 Asia Cup final between India Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 in Dubai heated up when India captain Ayush Mhatre got into a verbal spat with a Pakistani bowler. The incident happened in the second innings when Mhatre was dismissed by Pakistan’s Ali Raza, who gave him a fiery send-off. The question about whether the Under-19 Indian captain will be fined is looming large.

After the hot-tempered exchange that saw Mhatre get hysterical and charge at Ali Raza after he had just been dismissed, it led to the speculation if Mhatre would face any disciplinary action. The videos of the squabble have gone viral on social media and have been widely circulated.

Pakistan posted a mammoth total of 347 runs in their 50 overs, with Sameer Minhas scoring a record-breaking 172 runs. India’s batting struggled as they managed just 152 runs in response, including Mhatre’s cheap dismissal that contributed to the heavy defeat.

Verbal Fight between India and Pakistan Player. Ayush Mhatre 👉🏻 Boss dk, oye, idhar aa, kya hai, maa ki c#ut 🔥#AyushMhatre#AsiaCup #INDvsPAK

pic.twitter.com/FYq4OnXwxc — AK Sharma (@jiajeetji) December 21, 2025

Will Ayush Mhatre face disciplinary action?

Ayush Mhatre’s response to an aggressive send-off got ugly as umpires Muhammad Kamruzzaman and Ravindra Kottahachchi had to intervene to stop the altercation with Ali Raza. Mhatre was seen hurling expletives at the bowler, which usually draws a fine of up to 30% and sometimes demerit points. It is to be seen what kind of action will be taken against Mhatre.

The players from both sides did not greet each other, as it has turned out to be the norm now. The high-stakes youth match between the long-time rivals drew a lot of eyes, and there were divided opinions on Mhatre’s reaction to the incident.

Pakistan went on to clinch the title with a comprehensive win, which led to intensified reactions on social media, and the incident became one of the most talked-about points of the final.

