‘God Has Sent Me Here To….’: Shafali Verma Scripts Fairytale Comeback In World Cup Final

India finally broke their long-standing Women’s ODI World Cup curse, lifting the trophy after a dramatic 52-run win against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium. And at the heart of this historic night stood Shafali Verma once dropped, doubted and forgotten now reborn as the face of India’s redemption.

A year ago, Shafali Verma was told she was no longer required in the ODI setup. Inconsistency overshadowed her explosive batting style and India preferred stability over aggression, handing the opener’s slot to Pratika Rawal. Shafali quietly returned to domestic cricket, playing low-key matches in Surat while her teammates prepared for a home World Cup.

But destiny had other plans

Drafted back only as a last-minute replacement ahead of the knockouts, the 21-year-old produced the performance of her life on the grandest stage of all. Shafali smashed a fearless 78-ball 87, powering India to 298/7. Unlike the impetuous teenager the world first saw, she played with remarkable maturity driving along the ground, showing restraint, and constructing her innings with calm assurance. And yet, when the moment demanded, the trademark aggression returned.

Her impact did not end with the bat. With the ball, Shafali delivered a spell that changed the final. She dismissed key middle-order batters and finished with figures of 2 for 36, halting South Africa’s chase at a crucial juncture. It earned her the Player of the Match award and cemented a comeback that can only be described as miraculous.

SHAFALI VERMA WON THE POTM AWARD IN THE WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FINAL. – She wasn’t part of the squad 6 days ago, but tonight scored 87 (78) and picked 2 wickets. pic.twitter.com/kejpCiCmth — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 2, 2025

“You begin to believe in miracles when you see stories like this,” Shafali said, fighting tears. “God has sent me here to do something nice. I had confidence in myself that if I stay calm, I can achieve anything.”

India’s campaign itself had been hanging by a thread. Three defeats in the group stage, including one against South Africa, had nearly knocked them out. But in the semifinal, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team stunned defending champions Australia with a record chase and carried that belief into the final. Smriti Mandhana, the tournament’s leading run-scorer, combined with Shafali to put on a 104-run opening stand that laid the foundation.

Deepti Sharma then took charge, scoring a run-a-ball 58 and taking a match-winning 5 for 39 a performance that earned her the Player of the Tournament award for her exceptional all-round contribution of 215 runs and 22 wickets. South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt hit a brilliant 101 to keep her side alive, but once she was caught in the deep, India tightened the grip. South Africa folded for 246 in 46 overs, triggering celebrations that echoed across a packed stadium and beyond.

An emotional Smriti Mandhana summed up the moment best: “It’s still sinking in. Every World Cup gave us heartbreaks. But this… this is unreal. We always believed we had a responsibility towards women’s cricket in India.”

From being written off to becoming the reason India are world champions, Shafali Verma didn’t just play a final. She authored a redemption story that will echo through Indian cricket for years to come.

ALSO READ: Meet Amol Mazumdar, Man Who Never Played For India But Scripted History With Women’s World Cup Win