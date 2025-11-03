LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs South Africa cricket records ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract KING movie Mexico blast India vs South Africa cricket records ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract KING movie Mexico blast India vs South Africa cricket records ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract KING movie Mexico blast India vs South Africa cricket records ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract KING movie Mexico blast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs South Africa cricket records ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract KING movie Mexico blast India vs South Africa cricket records ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract KING movie Mexico blast India vs South Africa cricket records ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract KING movie Mexico blast India vs South Africa cricket records ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract KING movie Mexico blast
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Meet Amol Mazumdar, Man Who Never Played For India But Scripted History With Women’s World Cup Win

Meet Amol Mazumdar, Man Who Never Played For India But Scripted History With Women’s World Cup Win

Appointed in October 2023 after a 10-month coaching gap, Mazumdar brought in stability and belief. With the retirements of Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, the team was in transition, struggling for direction.

Amol Muzumdar (BCCIWomen)
Amol Muzumdar (BCCIWomen)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 3, 2025 03:51:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet Amol Mazumdar, Man Who Never Played For India But Scripted History With Women’s World Cup Win

The Indian women’s cricket team created history by lifting their maiden World Cup title after defeating South Africa in the final. But behind this moment stood one man, head coach Amol Mazumdar.

A domestic cricket legend, Mazumdar scored over 11,000 First-Class runs with 30 centuries, yet never got a chance to play for India, as the team’s middle order was packed with icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Sourav Ganguly. But on Sunday, 12 years after his retirement, he finally etched his name in Indian cricket’s history and this time, as a coach.

India’s journey to the trophy wasn’t easy. They lost three consecutive matches against South Africa, Australia, and England before making a strong comeback. Their resurgence began with a crucial win over New Zealand and a record-breaking chase against defending champions Australia in the semifinal.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur credited Mazumdar for turning things around. “After our third straight loss, sir was a little aggressive, in a good way,” she said. “We all knew his words came from the heart. That talk changed everything. Everyone started playing with new intent.”

Mazumdar himself noticed the transformation. “After that England game, there was a shift. You could see the energy, the intensity, it was different,” he said.

Appointed in October 2023 after a 10-month coaching gap, Mazumdar brought in stability and belief. With the retirements of Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, the team was in transition, struggling for direction. He used his experience from coaching roles with the Mumbai team, Rajasthan Royals, and even the Netherlands to rebuild the side’s confidence.

Under his guidance, India not only won their first ODI series in England but also defeated Australia at home.

ALSO READ: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Big Statement After Indian Women’s World Cup Win: ‘This Is Not The End’

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 3:51 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Amol MazumdarIndia Women Cricket Team

RELATED News

How Much Prize Money Will India Get After Winning Women’s World Cup 2025? All You Need To Know

Watch Video: India Crowned ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Champions After Win Over South Africa

Watch Video: This Catch By Amanjot Kaur Swung The Game For India Against South Africa In Women’s World Cup Final

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup Winners List (1973–2025): Complete List of Champions, Runners-Up, and Host Nations

Watch Video: Indian Women’s Team In Tears After Beating South Africa To Win World Cup 2025

LATEST NEWS

Meet Amol Mazumdar, Man Who Never Played For India But Scripted History With Women’s World Cup Win

PM Modi Congratulates Indian Women’s Team On Historic World Cup Win: ‘The Team Showed Exceptional…’

Watch Video: Indian Women’s Team In Tears After Beating South Africa To Win World Cup 2025

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Women Defeat South Africa Women By 52 Runs To Win Maiden ODI World Cup Title

Canadian PM Mark Carney Issues Big Statement, Highlights ‘Progress’ In Rebuilding Ties With India: ‘As We Pursue…’

Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Another Record, Goes Past Belinda Clark To Become…

Why Did Shah Rukh Khan Cancel His Annual Birthday Greet At Mannat? Here’s What Happened

Women’s World Cup Final 2025: Rohit Sharma Spotted At Navi Mumbai Stadium To Cheer For India, Watch Here

Who Is Deepti Sharma? From Marital Status To Net Worth, Here’s All You Need To Know About India’s Star All-Rounder

Horrific Rajasthan Accident: 18 Dead, Multiple Injured After Speeding Tempo Traveller Crashes Into Parked Trailer

Meet Amol Mazumdar, Man Who Never Played For India But Scripted History With Women’s World Cup Win

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Amol Mazumdar, Man Who Never Played For India But Scripted History With Women’s World Cup Win

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Amol Mazumdar, Man Who Never Played For India But Scripted History With Women’s World Cup Win
Meet Amol Mazumdar, Man Who Never Played For India But Scripted History With Women’s World Cup Win
Meet Amol Mazumdar, Man Who Never Played For India But Scripted History With Women’s World Cup Win
Meet Amol Mazumdar, Man Who Never Played For India But Scripted History With Women’s World Cup Win

QUICK LINKS