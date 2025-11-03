Harmanpreet Kaur’s Big Statement After Indian Women’s World Cup Win: ‘This Is Not The End’

Harmanpreet Kaur called it the start of a new era after leading India to their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The Indian skipper’s emotions poured out as she took the final catch that sealed India’s 52-run win over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium.

The moment was pure magic. Harmanpreet sprinted across the field, tears rolling down her face, before bowing to head coach Amol Muzumdar in gratitude. She then invited two legends, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, to lift the trophy together. Both broke down, overwhelmed by what they had waited a lifetime to see.

Later, Harmanpreet and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana hugged Jhulan, saying, “Didi, yeh aapke liye thaa” (Sister, this was for you). It was a moment of closure, pride, and legacy.

At the post-match ceremony, the skipper’s message was clear. “We wanted to break this barrier. Our next plan is to make this a habit. This is not the end, just the beginning,” she said.

Harmanpreet credited her gut feeling for the turning point. When South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus were building a strong stand, she handed the ball to Shafali Verma, who had bowled just 14 overs in her ODI career. “My heart said I had to give her one over. That changed the game,” she revealed. Shafali struck twice, triggering South Africa’s collapse.

The young all-rounder later said, “I believed God sent me here to do something nice. I had confidence in myself and wanted to make my team win. This is a very memorable moment.” Performing in front of her idol Sachin Tendulkar made it even more special. “When I saw Sachin sir, it gave me an incredible boost,” she said.

