How Much Prize Money Will India Get After Winning Women’s World Cup 2025? All You Need To Know

India are the new queens of world cricket. The Women in Blue defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, creating history by lifting their maiden ICC title.

India posted a challenging total before restricting the Proteas to fall short in their chase. Shafali Verma was the star of the night, delivering an all-round performance that earned her the Player of the Match award. The young opener smashed a crucial half-century and picked up two wickets to seal India’s triumph.

Following their victory, the Indian team will take home a record prize of USD 4.48 million, roughly Rs 40 crore, marking the highest-ever payout in women’s cricket history. The amount is a significant jump from the USD 1.32 million (around Rs 12 crore) that Australia received as champions in 2022.

South Africa, who finished runners-up, will receive USD 2.24 million (about Rs 20 crore). The two semifinalists that exited in the last four will each get USD 1.12 million (nearly Rs 10 crore), showing a massive increase compared to USD 300,000 (about Rs 2.7 crore) awarded to semifinalists in the previous edition.

The 2025 tournament carried a total prize pool of USD 13.88 million (around Rs 123 crore), almost four times more than the USD 3.5 million (Rs 31 crore) offered in the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand.

Notably, this year’s prize pool even surpassed the USD 10 million (about Rs 89 crore) offered at the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

