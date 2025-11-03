LIVE TV
Watch Video: India Crowned ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Champions After Win Over South Africa

The victory sent the packed DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai into wild celebrations as fans witnessed a defining moment in Indian cricket.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 3, 2025 01:44:49 IST

In a night filled with emotion, the Indian women’s cricket team defeated South Africa by 52 runs to win their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title. The victory sent the packed DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai into wild celebrations as fans witnessed a defining moment in Indian cricket.

After posting a strong total of 298 for 7, India’s bowlers rose to the occasion. Deepti Sharma delivered a stunning performance, taking five wickets and dismantling South Africa’s batting lineup. The Proteas were eventually bowled out for 246, giving India a memorable win.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, visibly emotional, lifted the trophy. The moment symbolised not just a triumph, but the culmination of years of hard work, heartbreak, and determination.

With this historic win, India became the fourth team in history to win the ICC Women’s World Cup, joining the ranks of Australia (7 titles), England (4), and New Zealand (1). It was also sweet redemption after India’s painful defeats in the 2005 and 2017 finals.

For the younger stars, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, and Shafali Verma, this victory signaled the dawn of a new era for women’s cricket in India. Their confidence, talent, and fearless cricket paved the way for a golden chapter in the sport’s history.

As fireworks lit up the Navi Mumbai sky, Harmanpreet’s tears reflected a nation’s pride. The crowd roared, the players embraced, and the dream of a billion fans finally came true.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Congratulates Indian Women’s Team On Historic World Cup Win: ‘The Team Showed Exceptional…’

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 1:44 AM IST
