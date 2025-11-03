PM Modi Congratulates Indian Women’s Team On Historic World Cup Win: ‘The Team Showed Exceptional…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for their historic triumph in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. Calling it a performance filled with “great skill and confidence,” he praised the team for their remarkable journey and teamwork throughout the tournament.

Sharing his message on X, PM Modi wrote, “A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence.” He also highlighted how the team’s hard work and unity inspired millions across the country, adding that this win “will motivate future champions to take up sports.”

India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on Sunday to claim their maiden Women’s World Cup title. Chasing 299, South Africa were bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs, thanks to a brilliant spell by Deepti Sharma, who took five wickets. Shafali Verma, who scored a stunning 87 off 78 balls and took two wickets, was named Player of the Match.

Several political leaders joined in celebrating the victory. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hailed the team as “Champions of the World,” writing on X, “Congratulations to the women in blue on their phenomenal triumph in the 2025 Women’s World Cup. Really proud moment for Indian cricket.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his congratulations, calling the victory “historic.” In a post in Hindi, he said, “Hearty congratulations to the world champion Indian women’s cricket team! You are the pride of the nation. Bharat Mata ki Jai!”

