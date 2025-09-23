LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC emmanuel macron Coastal Road Eurovision Song Contest asia cup 2025 bcci aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC emmanuel macron Coastal Road Eurovision Song Contest asia cup 2025 bcci aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC emmanuel macron Coastal Road Eurovision Song Contest asia cup 2025 bcci aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC emmanuel macron Coastal Road Eurovision Song Contest asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC emmanuel macron Coastal Road Eurovision Song Contest asia cup 2025 bcci aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC emmanuel macron Coastal Road Eurovision Song Contest asia cup 2025 bcci aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC emmanuel macron Coastal Road Eurovision Song Contest asia cup 2025 bcci aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC emmanuel macron Coastal Road Eurovision Song Contest asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > "Good chance to win": Sourav Ganguly confident of India's Asia Cup triumph

"Good chance to win": Sourav Ganguly confident of India's Asia Cup triumph

"Good chance to win": Sourav Ganguly confident of India's Asia Cup triumph

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 09:27:07 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 23 (ANI): Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly praised India for their stunning victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup in the Super Four. Ganguly further backed the Men in Blue for winning the tournament.

India posted a commanding six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Super Fours clash at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

While speaking to ANI, Sourav Ganguly said, “India is a very good team. We defeated Pakistan easily in the Super 4s match. We have a good chance to win (Asia Cup). I hope we will play well.”

While the group stage fixture was one-sided, with a 7-wicket win for India, Pakistan posed a significant threat with the bat in the first innings during the Super Fours clash.

Sahibzada Farhan’s composed 58-run knock, riddled with luck, and Faheem Ashraf’s quick-fire cameo of 20* off eight deliveries propelled Pakistan to 171/5, the highest they have managed against India in T20Is while batting first.

During India’s attempt to gun down the 172-run target, Shubman Gill (47) and Abhishek Sharma (74) set the tempo by embracing an unflinching attitude and overwhelming Pakistan’s toothless bowling attack with gallantry.

While Gill reaped success with his orthodox technique, Abhishek revelled in his destructive exploits. Irrespective of the nature or the stature of the Pakistan bowlers, the duo didn’t spare anyone and brought thunder down the ground with swashbuckling strokeplay. They raised a 105-run opening stand in 9.5 overs to take the pressure off the middle order.

After India extended its unbeaten run to four in the ongoing tournament, the hot favourites will square off against Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Pakistan will hunt for its lost mojo against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Ganguly was re-elected unopposed as Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president on Monday, replacing his brother Snehasish Ganguly, who had been in the role for nearly three years. With no other candidates contesting the polls when Ganguly filed his nominations just over a week back, Ganguly became the president unopposed.

Ganguly previously served as the CAB president from 2015 to 2019.

Speaking to ANI about being re-elected, Ganguly said, “I have worked as a President for 5 years before this as well. We will do what is best. There is an immense craze for cricket in India. There is a lot of talent. It will be our work to give direction to this talent.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: indiaindia vs pakistanmen-in-bluepakistansourav gangulySuper Four

RELATED News

PKL 12: Sangwan leads all-round charge as UP Yoddhas decimate Tamil Thalaivas
"Aim to fill the trophy cabinet with World Cup": Indian spinner Sneh Rana
Dembele crowned Ballon d'Or 2025 winner; Bonmati makes history with three in a row
India's Speed Skating World Championships 2025 contingent returns with historic haul of three golds, two bronze
"Will do what's best…": Sourav Ganguly on re-election as Cricket Association of Bengal President

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Peruvian Influencer Alejandra Argumedo Caught Shouting Racist Insults On Metro In Viral Video
Navratri 2025: 5 Powerful Chants to Connect With Maa Durga’s Divine Energy
Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Open Slightly Positive, Traders Watch Global Cues and Major Corporate Moves
"Good chance to win": Sourav Ganguly confident of India's Asia Cup triumph
Donald Trump Makes Shocking Claim, Links Tylenol To Autism & Pregnancy, Here Is The Fact Check
West Bengal: Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata highlights impact of divorce on children
Kantara Fame Rishabh Shetty: 5 Must Watch Films That Defined His Career and Won Audiences Heart
Trump links acetaminophen use in pregnancy to autism; experts cite lack of evidence
Preparations underway at Kamarkuchi village for last rites of singer Zubeen Garg
Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Power, Vikran Engineering, Birla, NTPC Green Energy, Hyundai Motor, Maruti Suzuki, Vedanta An Many Other In Focus Today
"Good chance to win": Sourav Ganguly confident of India's Asia Cup triumph

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Good chance to win": Sourav Ganguly confident of India's Asia Cup triumph

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Good chance to win": Sourav Ganguly confident of India's Asia Cup triumph
"Good chance to win": Sourav Ganguly confident of India's Asia Cup triumph
"Good chance to win": Sourav Ganguly confident of India's Asia Cup triumph
"Good chance to win": Sourav Ganguly confident of India's Asia Cup triumph

QUICK LINKS