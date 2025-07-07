Graham Hansen’s Late Strike Sends Norway to Euro 2025 Quarter-Finals

Norway became the first team to book a place in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-finals after a late Caroline Graham Hansen goal secured a 2-1 win over Finland on Sunday (July 06). The result, combined with Switzerland’s victory over Iceland, ensures Norway finish top of Group A due to their earlier head-to-head win over the Swiss.

Barcelona winger Graham Hansen sealed the win in the 84th minute when her cross drifted in off the far post. Earlier, Norway had taken an early lead just over two minutes in, when Eva Nystrom turned a Graham Hansen delivery into her own net. Despite the early advantage, Norway looked far from dominant.

Finland responded strongly and were the better side for most of the match. Their pressure paid off when Oona Sevenius, replacing Sanni Franssi in the starting XI, struck a precise side-footed equaliser after capitalising on a misplaced Norwegian pass. Eveliina Summanen nearly gave Finland the lead in the second half, but her curling shot from the edge of the area struck the post.

Late Winner Seals Top Spot Despite Patchy Display

Finland impressed with their fluid attacking play, frequently finding space behind the Norwegian defence. Summanen was instrumental in midfield, dictating tempo and creating openings, while forward duo Sevenius and veteran Linda Sallstrom pushed Norway’s back line throughout.

In contrast, Norway’s performance raised questions despite the win. Star players such as Ada Hegerberg and Frida Maanum failed to influence the game. Former Scotland defender Rachel Corsie, speaking on BBC Two, described Norway’s first-half showing as “a disgrace,” and suggested their second-half display was little better.

Finland Impress, but Norway Find a Way

While Graham Hansen showed intent and provided moments of quality, Norway appeared disjointed overall. They’ve now won their opening two games of a Women’s Euros for only the third time, previously doing so in 1987 and 1993, both title-winning years.

Norway will face Iceland in their final group game on 10 July, while Finland meet hosts Switzerland as they look to secure a quarter-final spot of their own.

