Gukesh Defeats Magnus Carlsen Once Again Days After He Called Him One Of The Weaker Players

In Round 6 of the Grand Chess Tour, Magnus Carlsen lost to the current world champion in the quick style, leaving him stunned by his blatant remarks about D Gukesh.

With the victory, Gukesh also took the lead for the fifth consecutive game. Carlsen is well behind Gukesh with six points, and Gukesh is the only leader with ten points going into the last day of the three-day quick section. Gukesh leads Jan-Krzysztof Duda, the current closest opponent, by two points with three games left.

In 49 moves on Thursday, Carlsen resigned, although his emotions were more subdued than they were at Stavanger: he merely shook his hand to indicate his resignation, made no eye contact, and then grimaced in disappointment before leaving the stage.

Carlsen’s pre-match remarks about Gukesh

Carlsen questioned Gukesh’s skills in quick and blitz forms prior to their match, saying he had not demonstrated any signs of performing well in the competition. However, his remarks backfired since the Indian general manager appeared to be ready for anything. Both players blitzed out early in the game, but Carlsen got off to a good start. Gukesh’s decision to push his b pawn in the 23rd move turned the tide of the match after the world No. 1 attempted to catch him off guard with the English Opening.

“Indeed, he is doing extraordinarily well. Amazingly well now. The tournament still has a long way to go, but winning five straight games is no small accomplishment. To be honest, I’m not having any fun playing chess at the moment. When I’m playing, I don’t experience any flow at all. I’m hesitating all the time, and it’s really awful right now,” Carlsen after the match.

The two remaining games between Carlsen and Gukesh will be in the blitz format. In those two games, the Norwegian will try to turn things around and defeat his younger opponent.

As a player, Gukesh depends on computation, which takes time. In classical chess, when there is ample time to waste pondering about lines, this helps his game click. However, Gukesh has not been able to duplicate his accomplishments in classical chess, where he became the youngest world champion in chess history last year, due to the limited time available in quick and blitz.

